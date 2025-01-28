Highfield thanks fantastic activities team

Staff and residents at Highfield care home in Scarthingwell, Tadcaster, run by Barchester Healthcare, are celebrating National Activity Providers & Professionals Week, which takes place from January 22-26. Residents and staff wanted to thank the wonderful activities coordinator Kim Quean at the home, whose hard work and dedication make a real difference to the lives of the residents living there.

National Activity Providers & Professionals Week is an annual event to support activity professionals and thank them for all the many different varied activities they provide to residents and patients. Each and every member of the team at Highfield offer unique, tailored activities and entertainment to the residents every single day. They always go above and beyond in their role and for this, everyone at the home is truly grateful.

Luke Owens, General Manager said: “It is so wonderful to be able to celebrate National Activities Providers & Professionals Week and thank our fantastic activities coordinator for all their hard work by organising something for them for a change!”

Alastair, a resident at Highfield commented: “Kim works hard and we are thoroughly enjoy the activities and events she hosts. She brings a smile to every ones faces.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Highfield is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Highfield provides residential care and dementia care.

