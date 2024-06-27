Hiking Tops List of Activities Yorkshire Residents Want to do When on Staycation This Summer

Newly released data from Visit Britain which has been analysed by Aussie Boots has revealed the top activities Yorkshire residents want to do when on staycations this summer.

Looking at June’s figures, walking, hiking, or rambling took the lead (31%), trying local food and drink came second (30%), and exploring scenic areas by car was third (25%).

Activity

Percentage June

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Group of friends in the hills

Walking, Hiking or Rambling

31%

Trying local food and drink

30%

Explore scenic areas by car

25%

Visiting heritage sites

23%

Nature and wildlife experiences

21%

Learn about local history and culture

21%

Creative or artistic pursuits

15%

Visit cultural attractions

15%

Speciality Shopping

13%

Health or wellbeing experiences

13%

Visit family attractions

12%

Experience the nightlife

11%

Cycling or mountain biking

11%

Conservation or volunteering activities

10%

Adventure activities

8%

water sports

7%

Visit locations featured in TV and film

7%

Visit a theme park

6%

Golf

4%

Further research conducted by AussieBoots revealed searches for ‘hiking holidays’ have skyrocketed by 81% in the UK from 2021 to 2023. England was second with a 126% rise.

Nation

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

% Change of Searches for "Hiking Holidays" from 2021 to 2023

Scotland

150%

England

126%

Northern Ireland

100%

Wales

100%

Looking at the Yorkshire city table, AussieBoots analysed searches for ‘hiking’ from 2021 to 2023.

Doncaster is crowned the hiking capital of Yorkshire with a 33% increase. Bradford was second (29%), Leeds came third (24%). Sheffield was at the bottom of the table with a 21% rise.

City

% Change of Searches for "Brunch" from 2021 to 2023

Doncaster

33%

Bradford

29%

Leeds

24%

Sheffield

21%

Speaking on the findings, Managing Director of AussieBoots Pete Bryden said: “It is fantastic to see searches for hiking surge so highly across the UK, as well as it being one of the top activities to do this summer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then went on to say: “This data shows that not only is there a real interest in people wanting to go hiking this summer, but there has also been a growing interest year on year.”