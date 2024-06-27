Hiking Tops List of Activities Yorkshire Residents Want to do When on Staycation This Summer
Looking at June’s figures, walking, hiking, or rambling took the lead (31%), trying local food and drink came second (30%), and exploring scenic areas by car was third (25%).
Activity
Percentage June
Walking, Hiking or Rambling
31%
Trying local food and drink
30%
Explore scenic areas by car
25%
Visiting heritage sites
23%
Nature and wildlife experiences
21%
Learn about local history and culture
21%
Creative or artistic pursuits
15%
Visit cultural attractions
15%
Speciality Shopping
13%
Health or wellbeing experiences
13%
Visit family attractions
12%
Experience the nightlife
11%
Cycling or mountain biking
11%
Conservation or volunteering activities
10%
Adventure activities
8%
water sports
7%
Visit locations featured in TV and film
7%
Visit a theme park
6%
Golf
4%
Further research conducted by AussieBoots revealed searches for ‘hiking holidays’ have skyrocketed by 81% in the UK from 2021 to 2023. England was second with a 126% rise.
Nation
% Change of Searches for "Hiking Holidays" from 2021 to 2023
Scotland
150%
England
126%
Northern Ireland
100%
Wales
100%
Looking at the Yorkshire city table, AussieBoots analysed searches for ‘hiking’ from 2021 to 2023.
Doncaster is crowned the hiking capital of Yorkshire with a 33% increase. Bradford was second (29%), Leeds came third (24%). Sheffield was at the bottom of the table with a 21% rise.
City
% Change of Searches for "Brunch" from 2021 to 2023
Doncaster
33%
Bradford
29%
Leeds
24%
Sheffield
21%
Speaking on the findings, Managing Director of AussieBoots Pete Bryden said: “It is fantastic to see searches for hiking surge so highly across the UK, as well as it being one of the top activities to do this summer.”
He then went on to say: “This data shows that not only is there a real interest in people wanting to go hiking this summer, but there has also been a growing interest year on year.”
He continued: “People assume that hiking always consists of very long walks or mountaineering but with hiking there is something for everyone, whether that is a long hike involving rougher terrain, or taking part in leisure hiking with family and friends.”
