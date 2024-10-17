Hill Dickinson strengthens Leeds employment team with new partner hire

Leading international law firm Hill Dickinson has announced the appointment of Padma Tadi-Booth, who joins the firm as a commercial employment partner in its Leeds office.

Tadi-Booth brings over 15 years of experience to the firm and has advised on a wide range of employment issues. Her areas of expertise include employment contracts, consultancy and service agreements, equal pay issues, status disputes, redundancies, settlement agreements and disclosure obligations associated with corporate transactions.

She joins the firm from Irwin Mitchell where she was an employment and employment-related business immigration partner advising on a variety of contentious and non-contentious issues in relation to employment law.

Tadi-Booth will join Hill Dickinson’s Leeds employment team, which was established in the city with the hire of partner Glenn Hayes in November 2023.

Padma Tadi-Booth and Glenn Hayes, Hill Dickinson office - Leeds (11 Wellington Place)

This latest appointment comes at a time of sustained growth for Hill Dickinson’s Leeds office after it moved into new offices at 11 Wellington Place earlier this year. The new office is part of the firm's commitment to expanding its full-service offering in the region, having already grown its headcount in Leeds to over 50.

Fiona Parry, head of Business Services at Hill Dickinson, said: “As we continue to strengthen our Business Services offering, Padma will help us build on the developments we have made in our Leeds office this year. Having expanded our national employment team into Leeds less than 12 months ago, the growth the team has already achieved is exceptional. Padma’s deep expertise in employment law and employment-related business immigration will only add to this growth, and we are very excited to be welcoming her to the firm.

“Attracting the best legal talent is essential to us as we grow, and this latest hire will support us as we continue to build a team of some of the country’s leading employment lawyers.”

Glenn Hayes, employment partner at Hill Dickinson, said: “With extensive experience in employment law, Padma’s arrival will help us continue to deliver expert legal advice to our clients, further enhancing our fast-growing regional practice. With employment legislation looking to develop significantly in the coming years, Padma will play a key part in managing our clients through this period of change. Her passion for employment law is evident to all and the team is excited for her to get started.”