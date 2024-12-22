Historic sculptures brought home to Huddersfield
The magnificent sculptures – thought to have been carved around 1880 – were used to support the countertops inside what was originally the Huddersfield Banking Company founded in 1827 which merged into the Midland Bank on Cloth Hall Street in 1897.
When the old bank was demolished to be replaced by a new building in 1971, the figures were saved and displayed at mezzanine level overlooking the street after the bank became HSBC UK.
But when the bank moved into the Kingsgate centre in February this year, Huddersfield Civic Society chairman David Wyles couldn’t spot the familiar figures.
He went straight to HSBC UK to try to get an answer - and the response was quick.
The sculptures were located in storage and arrangements made by Sharon Bell, HSBC UK network manager in Huddersfield with the support of Jill Rendell from international company Global Commercial Real Estate Services to organise their return to Huddersfield.
David said: “Unfortunately, there is no room for them in the HSBC UK in Kingsgate but Huddersfield Civic Society hopes to identify a new home for them where they can be seen by the public and truly appreciated as a valuable part of the town’s architectural and cultural heritage.”
The figures were carved by renowned master sculptor Harry Hems (1842-1916), a prodigious stone and wood carver from Exeter in Devon who was an expert ecclesiastical craftsmanship.
Each figure has its own distinct theme including Victorian, Egyptian, African and Greek and each one can now be hung on a wall if a space can be found to show them to the public. The hope is they will be displayed in the new library and museum in Huddersfield town centre.
In the meantime they are being stored at electrical motor and control systems company Westin Drives on St Andrew’s Road in Huddersfield.