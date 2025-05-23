History meets compassion: Jorvik Museum supports dementia project

For many, Top Trumps is just a fun card game—a nostalgic pastime that brings people together. But for Katie, it’s become something much more: a tool to promote connection, cognitive engagement, and awareness of dementia.

Recognizing the impact that games can have on social interaction and mental stimulation, Katie has been collecting Top Trumps packs to donate to care homes. Thanks to the generosity of Winning Moves, the creators of the game, she has already received donated sets. But to expand the initiative, she’s calling on individuals and businesses to contribute more decks, ensuring that residents have access to enjoyable, stimulating activities that encourage conversation and engagement.

Recently, the Jorvik Viking Centre contributed five packs of a Viking-themed Top Trumps set, adding a historical twist to the initiative. This special edition was designed by Katie Smith, whose creativity and passion bring history to life in an engaging and educational way. By incorporating themes of adventure and storytelling, these unique cards offer residents a fun way to spark memories, conversation, and curiosity.

Beyond the card games, Katie wants to create a sculpture to raise awareness of dementia—a lasting tribute that sparks conversation and recognition. Dementia affects not only individuals but entire families and communities, and through art, she hopes to foster deeper understanding and reflection.

Alongside these efforts, Katie has been actively involved in multiple projects designed to make change—from fundraising for a dementia awareness bench to leading an initiative that helps shops become more dementia-friendly. She’s also contributed to the design of informative leaflets, ensuring resources are widely available to those in need.

Katie’s mission is simple: to make a difference. Whether through games, art, or education, she is working to ensure that those affected by dementia are seen, supported, and included.