History of the Miner's Strike in Yorkshire: A Strike that brought violence and hunger

At the outset of the strike, it was claimed that South Kirkby was a potential time bomb as dangerous methane gas built up. During March 11, 1984 pickets were on duty at the pit when a team of managers arrived to keep watch on the fans and pumps. A management spokesman said pickets began dictating how many of the managers could go down the pit. ‘In our opinion we required twice the number of managers that the pickets said they were prepared to allow,’ he added.

In April, 1984, Doncaster Council leader, Jim McFarlane, called into question police tactics. The Police Federation chairman Bob Lax ripped into the County police committee who were holding an enquiry into the police handling of the miners’ strike. He said: ‘It is time the officers who have to perform picket line duties had a bit of moral support for the lousy job they have to do in trying to maintain the democratic rights of people who want to work.’

On May 8, 1984, miners at Wistow colliery, described NCB claims that some men wanted to return to work as ‘total rubbish.’ The pickets outside the pit at 6.30 a.m., when the main shift would normally begin, said they knew nothing of the claims. One miner said: ‘If there had been any talk of men going back to work here there would have been 1,000 pickets at the entrance today.’ Another miner said: ‘No miners have been through the picket line and we don’t know of any that want to.’

Pickets, Police and Tom Gibson at Yorkshire Main Colliery Edlington. August 22nd 1984.

Angry pickets turned up at Rossington colliery on July 9, 1984 to thwart management safety teams from other areas carrying out underground inspections. Trouble flared on the arrival of 13 members of the British Association of Colliery Managers. The NUM was also angry that NCB area manager Albert Tuke had sent a letter to strikers the previous week urging them to return to work. Pickets chopped down two large trees from the nearby wood, using one to block vehicles carrying the 13 men. Later, 200 police stormed the barricade, gaining entry in an NCB van for the men. Once the police had gone at 10 a.m. the barricades including fencing, metal bicycle racks and barb wire were erected again by pickets. Throughout the day, members of management staff were unable to leave the colliery control room. By late afternoon, more than 1,000 people, poured into West End Lane, approaching the pit. The NCB van which had taken the 13 men into the pit was pushed towards the barricades, tipped over and burned. At 7.30 p.m., Mr Tuke asked the police to get the 13 men out. They drafted in 500 officers and drove two police riot vans towards the pit entrance, picking up the managers. They left in a hail of missiles. Terry Watson, in charge of the police operation at Rossington on July 9, 1984, said the BACM men were terrified as pickets tried to break into the colliery control room. There were no arrests during the siege and only one minor injury to a police officer. He praised the work of the local NUM officials in trying to calm the pickets.

Gordon Cuffling, 51, was reflective on August 22, 1984 after working at Askern colliery on the previous day. He said: ‘I had no trouble getting into work but all hell was let lose shortly after. Windows were smashed at the pit and pickets were stoning the police. I realised there was a danger of someone being killed or seriously injured so, after four hours at work, I returned home. I was shocked to discover the damage to my house. Thankfully my wife was out at the time. I want to work, but I won’t be going back because my home and family are now at risk. I have a licensed shotgun and am prepared to use it to protect my home.’

In August 1984 police tactics at Yorkshire Main were condemned as 'inhumane' by local miners and union officials. They claimed 15 arrests were made outside the gates of the colliery to help justify a massive police presence and that the colliery offices had virtually been turned into a police station. Yorkshire Main NUM branch president, Dave Windle, one of the men arrested, said: 'There is pure hostility for the lads from the Metropolitan police. There are no local bobbies to be seen. All the aggro is coming from the Met. lads They are treating us like animals.' A South Yorkshire police spokesman said: 'We cannot comment on the matter because it is sub judice.'

At dawn on September 20, 1984 seven men went to work at Maltby colliery – the first to break the strike since it had ground to a halt six months earlier. A massive police presence had guarded the pit entrance before dawn as the seven contract workers, employed by the Cementation company, defied around 400 pickets as they clocked on at 5 a.m. The Doncaster-based Cementation, was undertaking a £130m project at Maltby to build a new shaft and tap new reserves of coal in the Parkgate seam. Ron Buck, Maltby branch secretary, said that the men were employed by private contractors. But they were NUM members. Police claimed later the pickets' action had 'been carefully orchestrated' in what they claimed was the biggest picket in the county since the Battle of Orgreave. Road signs and walls near the Maltby pit entrance were torn down to be used as missiles and build barricades. Glass centres from cats' eyes in the road were also used as catapult ammunition.

Askern colliery Gordon Cuffling 22-8-1984

Four days later 24 people were injured as more police clashed with hundreds of pickets in fresh scenes of violence at Maltby colliery. Rother Valley MP, Kevin Barron, who began his working life as an underground electrician at Maltby colliery, was on the picket lines. He said he was truncheoned four times by two policemen who attacked him as he walked to his car.

'It was a totally unprovoked assault. I had just spent two hours trying to persuade people not to throw stones at the police. I admit I was not 100% successful.’

Afterwards Chief Constable Peter Wright said he had received an official complaint from Kevin Barron and that it would be investigated.

‘The miners’ strike is having a telling effect on Sharlston,’ shouted a report from October 29, 1984. Families were breaking up. Some wives were returning to their parents and taking their children with them. The fight to survive was becoming desperate. At the weekly share of food parcels in the miners’ welfare, 400 men and women turned up to accept the parcel provided by the union – eight items to a bag, usually a few tins, biscuits, a packet of tea. But on one occasion there were only 290 parcels available. More than 100 families were turned away empty-handed, to scour for food elsewhere. Striking miners were pictured queuing for food parcels at Sharlston Miners' Welfare.

South Kirkby Colliery Pickets 12 March 1984.