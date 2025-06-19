HM Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire visits iconic Vulcan XH558

Professor Dame Hilary Chapman DBE, His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire, has visited Yorkshire’s Avro Vulcan XH558.

Dame Hilary met with the team behind the Vulcan to the Sky Trust (VTST), the charity responsible for XH558 and learned more about their work to honour the past and inspire future generations into STEM careers.

Marc Walters, chief executive of Vulcan to the Sky Trust, said: “It was truly wonderful to show Dame Hilary our amazing aircraft.

“She was able to see all the support we’ve had from the public with the names under the wings and the bomb bay and spent some time in the cockpit where our volunteers shared stories of XH558’s history.”

Dame Hilary with Vulcan XH558

Dame Hilary’s visit coincided with a family visit, and she was able to see first hand the impact that visiting such an iconic aircraft had on the next generation.

Dame Hilary said: “It was fantastic to see XH558 up close and to spend time learning more about her history. The charity is doing fantastic work with schools across our region, and it was lovely to meet the family who were visiting from Sheffield.

“We are extremely lucky to have this heritage aircraft in South Yorkshire; her appeal brings supporters from across the UK to our region. My thanks go to the team and volunteers who shared their extensive knowledge with me. It was a great visit.”

The VTST announced confirmation of its long-term future at Doncaster Sheffield Airport, following ongoing discussions with the City of Doncaster Council (CDC) back in December 2024. Since then, the charity has worked closely with South Yorkshire Airport City team to arrange a series of events that have enabled supporters to visit XH558.

"Having our long-term future confirmed was fantastic news for the charity and its supporters. XH558 is in the right location, owing to her history and links with the airport, former RAF Finningley.

“We are now developing our mission to be able to tell the story of XH558, to creating an access programme to allow supporters to visit XH558, and to continue and expand our ongoing education programme inspiring youngsters to follow exciting future careers in aerospace and engineering,” added Marc.