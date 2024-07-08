Holistic partnership provides more option for grieving families
Building on a ten-year relationship, Learn to Heal, the acupuncture and functional medicine practice, will provide a range of treatments including acupuncture and massage to create bespoke packages for those staying at Rossmoor Park.
Having launched the Mindful Retreats last year, giving customers the chance to book and stay in an Airbnb on a 200-acre farm surrounded by woodlands and lakes, Mindful Memorials can now develop an itinerary to meet with the individual requirements of those that visit.
Addressing all aspects of grief, both businesses take a compassionate approach and believe in the need to provide people with time, space and the alternative therapies they may need to process the loss of a loved one.
Managing Director of Mindful Memorials, Anna Buckley comments: “We’ve known Sam for years and we have first-hand experience of the holistic treatments that she offers. What’s more, we know what a positive impact these alternative interventions can bring.
“When we were planning the launch of the Mindful Retreats, it made perfect sense to formalise our partnership and to provide our customers with access to the services that Sam can offer. It adds greater value to the stay and supports our holistic approach to what we do.
“Everything we do is with our customers in mind. If we can make an often triggering and emotional process less painful, we will do that.”
Founder of Learn to Heal, Samantha McNamara comments: “When Anna spoke about the Mindful Retreats and what she wanted to offer to customers, the treatments that we provide were a perfect fit. Not least, as we already deliver talking therapy, acupuncture and massage to treat complex stress.
“Grief is a personal battle and often one that people try to manage alone. With access to holistic and natural treatments, we can work through the dark times and give people the tools and techniques they may need to process their feelings as they navigate this chapter in their lives.
“We are very excited by the partnership and what we can deliver together for those that choose to stay at the Mindful Retreats.”
