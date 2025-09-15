Holmfirth Care Home residents enjoy special brass band performance

Residents at HC-One’s Greenacres Care Home in Meltham, Holmfirth, were treated to an afternoon of music, memories, and community spirit when the Lindley Community Brass Band visited.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The concert came as a direct response to residents’ wishes, following a Resident & Relative Meeting in July where they expressed a desire to enjoy a live brass band performance. Thanks to the efforts of Claire Wilson, Lifestyle Manager at Greenacres Care Home, the request was brought to life in style.

Residents gathered to enjoy a lively programme of brass band music, accompanied by cheese and wine, making for a joyful social occasion. The event struck a particularly meaningful chord with many residents, as brass bands have played a significant role in their lives, whether through personal involvement in local bands, connections with workplace brass traditions, or fond memories of attending concerts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One resident, George Marsden, was especially moved, having regularly played the organ at Huddersfield Town Hall to support brass band concerts during his younger years.

Residents at HC-One’s Greenacres Care Home enjoying performance by Lindley Community Brass Band

Claire Wilson, Lifestyle Manager at HC-One’s Greenacres Care Home, said:

“It was wonderful to see our residents’ faces light up during the performance. Music has such a powerful way of sparking memories and bringing people together, and it was a privilege to make this special request happen for them.”

Greenacres Care Home, part of HC-One, the Kind Care Company, continues to create engaging experiences that reflect the interests and histories of its residents, helping them live fulfilling and connected lives.