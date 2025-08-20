Holmfirth couple launch ambitious fundraising campaign to name a guide dog puppy in honour of footballing icon

A Holmfirth couple have kicked off an ambitious fundraising campaign to name a guide dog puppy in honour of footballing legend Jamie Vardy – and will be covering over 100 miles between them to reach their goal.

Anne and Steve Taylor, who both volunteer for Guide Dogs as puppy raisers and fosterers, are taking on two personal endurance challenges to raise at least £2,500. This will give them the opportunity to name a life-changing guide dog puppy – and as lifelong Leicester City fans originally from Leicester, they’ve chosen the name ‘Vardy’ in tribute to one of the club’s most iconic strikers.

On 16 September, Steve and his brother-in-law Paul will set off on an 80-mile walk from Jamie Vardy’s first club, Stocksbridge Park Steels, to Leicester’s King Power Stadium. The four-day walk will finish on 20 September – just in time for Leicester’s Championship fixture against Coventry City – and will pass several other clubs along the way, including Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United, Chesterfield and Coalville Town.

Meanwhile, Anne is swimming the equivalent of the English Channel – 22 miles – at their local pool in Holmfirth, completing the distance over several sessions.

Anne and Steve outside Holmfirth Pool

Steve said: “We’ve raised one guide dog puppy so far – Oakley – who we’re thrilled has now qualified as a working guide dog.

"Although we’re taking a break from puppy raising due to other commitments, we’re still fostering – so we’re never without a pup for too long!

“We wanted to do something else to support Guide Dogs, and after chatting through a few ideas, we settled on these fundraising challenges so that we can help the charity support more people with sight loss.

"We’ve always admired Jamie Vardy’s determination and grit. Naming a guide dog after him feels like the perfect way to honour that spirit – while helping change someone’s life.”

Steve and his brother-in-law Paul who will set off on an 80-mile walk from Jamie Vardy’s first club, Stocksbridge Park Steels, to Leicester’s King Power Stadium.

The campaign has already drawn support from football fans, dog lovers, and accessibility advocates alike.

“We hope this not only helps us reach our target,” adds Steve, “but also raises awareness of the incredible work guide dogs do every day.”

Steve and Anne are almost halfway to their target. To support them, you can donate via their JustGiving page.

