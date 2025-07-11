Home Care Provider wins National Training Award

Routes Healthcare's Training Academy has won 'Learning Initiative of the Year' at the British Training Awards 2025.

The British Training Awards celebrate the very best in learning and development across the UK. With over 360 entries from organisations nationwide, this is fantastic news for the home care provider that's been supporting families across Yorkshire for over 15 years.

Award-Winning Healthcare Training Right Here in Kirklees

Routes Healthcares' training programme welcomes local people into rewarding care careers - whether they're completely new to the sector or looking to progress their skills.

"What makes Routes Academy special is how it welcomes people who might never have considered a career in care," explains Helen Cuthill, People Director at Routes Healthcare. "The Academy helps them discover they have a real gift for it. Seeing someone from our local community flourish in their new career is incredibly rewarding."

From day one training through to specialist qualifications, Routes Academy supports local people at every step. New starters get mentoring alongside their training, whilst experienced staff can develop expertise in dementia care, end-of-life support, to complex care and clinical interventions.

Making a Real Difference for Families in Yorkshire

"When you see the impact of great training on the clients and families we support, it's wonderful," explains Helen. "Local clients tell us they feel completely confident in their carers' abilities. This British Training Award shows that investing in local people really does create better care for Yorkshire families."

Routes Healthcare has been helping people across Huddersfield, Dewsbury, Batley and surrounding areas live independently in their own homes for over 15 years. Routes Academy ensures every team member gets dedicated training to deliver exceptional care, and progress their careers in health and social care.