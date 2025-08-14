Home is where the heart is for Yorkshire surgeon making waves in the veterinary world

A senior vet at a popular West Yorkshire practice has been appointed to a prestigious national clinical board, advising colleagues across the UK and Republic of Ireland.

Kate Downie, who is lead veterinary surgeon at Parkhill Vets in Wetherby, has been appointed to the clinical board of leading veterinary group Linnaeus.

Her position as a surgery subject matter expert for Linnaeus sees Kate providing pivotal advice and guidance to thousands of veterinary colleagues across the group.

West Yorkshire native Kate, who has based her career in her beloved home county, has also been responsible for writing canine neutering guidelines to support vet practices across the UK and Ireland.

Kate Downie

Kate, who rejoined Parkhill in 2020, said: “I was appointed to the Linnaeus clinical board earlier this year as a subject matter expert for surgery.

“This position is one of the main reasons I’m so proud to be part of Linnaeus.

“Members of the Linnaeus clinical board have regular meetings and review protocols with other experts to create clinical guidelines for our colleagues at other vet practices, to make sure we all follow best practice when caring for pets.

“As well as my role providing treatment to pets within our community in Wetherby, I can help influence the positive care of animals across the country.

Kate Downie with Max and Evie

I was tasked by the clinical board with writing evidence-based neutering guidelines based on a review of the current literature. This was a huge undertaking but, following input and review from the clinical board, the guidelines have now been shared with vets across the country.

Alongside her nationwide role, it has been a happy homecoming for Kate, who is proud of the fact she is ‘born and bred’ in Yorkshire, where she has lived all her life – other than a brief hiatus in Edinburgh when she studied to be a vet.

She said: “Growing up locally, I did lots of work experience at nearby vets but was always drawn back to Parkhill for the wonderful team delivering the highest standards of care.

“As soon as I was offered a job there, I leapt at the opportunity and never looked back. I love being a part of our local community, working for such a trusted practice as Parkhill.

“Surgery is my greatest passion. I do a lot of laparoscopic surgery, known as keyhole surgery, and there is nothing more rewarding than teaching another veterinary surgeon how to perform it for the first time.”

When she’s not busy at the practice or helping other vets across the country, you’ll find Kate enjoying the great outdoors with her two dogs, Max the German Shepherd, and Golden Retriever Evie.

She is also a keen runner and part of local club Roundhay Runners, planning to take part in her tenth marathon this year. She has also just completed her first Ironman triathlon.