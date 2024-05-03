Homebuilder hosts paw-some open day event in partnership with Teesside dog rescue charity

The homebuilder hosted a dog friendly open day, dubbed Spring ‘Woof’ Gardens, in partnership with rescue and rehoming dog charity, Maxi’s Mates.

The charity, which cares for and re-homes abandoned and unwanted dogs across Redcar & Cleveland, brought along two of its loveable rescue dogs to the pup-friendly event.

Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire had previously donated £250 and a bundle of food, treats and toys to support the charity with its ongoing work.

On the day, prospective buyers were able to explore the development with their four-legged friends and receive paw-fessional advice, as well as find out more about the essential services Maxi’s Mates provide for dogs in need.

Refreshments were on offer for the local community, and dogs were able to enjoy free treats and puppuccinos.

Lisa Young, Fundraising Coordinator at Maxi’s Mates said: “We were thrilled to join Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire for their dog-friendly open day and showcase the important work Maxi’s Mates carries out in the Teesside area.”

“We currently have 45 dogs in kennels who are available for adoption and the generous donation from Taylor Wimpey will enable us to provide a comfortable, safe space for our pups before they find their forever home.”

Nicki Hope, Acting Sales Director at Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire said: “We were delighted to have prospective buyers join us with their dogs for our first pup-friendly open day.

“Home buyers had the opportunity to explore two show homes at the development and were able to envision what life would be like at Spring ‘Woof’ Gardens along with their furry friends.