Homebuilders pledge to help Leeds-based charity to 'give every head a bed' continues

A partnership between a bed charity in Leeds and a homebuilder has resulted in funding for a further 17 bed bundles for families in need.

Redrow made a pledge in September 2022 to Zarach’s ‘Every Head A Bed’ initiative, with the homebuilder donating funds with every new show home bedroom opened in Yorkshire.

The donation of £2,550 was handed over to Zarach’s Ellie McGrath at the launch of Redrow’s latest development, Woodland Vale in Wakefield. The donation means Zarach’s partnership with Redrow has now generated nearly £16,000 of funding for the charity, which in real terms is over 80 bed bundles.

Zarach was started in 2017 by Leeds deputy head teacher Bex Wilson and officially founded as a charity in 2018. It aims to support children and their families who are living in poverty.

The charity provides bed bundles, including a bed, bedding, pyjamas and hygiene products, to families in need, aiming to give every head a bed. A copy of the charities bedtime book Zed Ted is given to every new Redrow Yorkshire homeowner.

“Zarach is a national charity committed to helping vulnerable children living in poverty.” said Andy Peers, CEO of Zarach.

“By providing beds and bed bundles, we are lifting children out of bed poverty, helping to ensure that they get a good night’s sleep and have an equal opportunity at school”.

“Thanks to our partnerships with organisations like Redrow and other generous donations, we have delivered over 8,000 bed bundles to children who have been living without. The latest generous donations from Redrow will help us continue supporting families in need and changing the narrative for these children.”

Steve Jackson, sales director for Redrow Yorkshire, said: “We continue to support and spread the word about this wonderful charity amongst our colleagues and residents.

“The team at Zarach work hard to provide a much-needed service to children and families across Yorkshire. We are really pleased to continue our pledge offering support again with this donation.

“Thank you to Ellie for joining us at the launch of The Glade at Woodland Vale and for officially opening our development.”

Woodland Vale is being built around four parcels of land, close to and surrounding the scenic Haigh Wood. Its latest phase, The Glade, is located off Haigh Moor Road.

For further information on The Glade at Woodland Vale visit www.redrow.co.uk/developments/the-glade-at-woodland-vale call the sales team on 01924 961116.