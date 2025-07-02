Homecare company completes top 20 awards quadruple

A family-run homecare company which is marking its 10th anniversary in 2025 has further reason to celebrate after once again being named as one of the top 20 recommended providers in the Yorkshire and Humber region.

This is the fourth consecutive year that Caremark Kirklees has made the much sought-after list compiled by homecare.co.uk – the UK’s leading homecare reviews website – which recognises 20 of the top-rated providers in each region of the UK.

The awards are purely based on reviews from customers, families and friends and every review submitted for Caremark Kirklees in the qualifying period (1st June 2024 to 31st May 2025) were five-star ones.

This resulted in the company, which is run by husband and wife team Duncan and Fiona Smith, achieving a perfect review score of 10 out of 10.

Fiona Smith with Caremark Kirklees customer Betty holding the award.

Among those who left reviews were customer Sylvia Barnes, who said: “Caremark staff are a caring group of people. I am well looked after and they are very considerate. I would not be where I am today without their help.”

Graham Peckett, whose aunt receives care from Caremark, said: “It was a difficult and emotional decision to ask carers to work with my aunt, but she has benefitted enormously from their kindness and physical/emotional support.”

As part of the awards, people are asked to rate companies from very poor to excellent in six key areas – overall standard of care, staff, management, care and support, dignity, and value for money.

Each review is then verified before a score is applied to give a provider a rating out of ten.

Caremark Kirklees Director Fiona Smith said: “We are absolutely delighted to have achieved this prestigious award for the fourth consecutive year and it’s even more special to do this in our tenth anniversary year.

“The awards are based on views of people who matter the most, our customers and families, and we would like to thank everyone who took the time to score us so highly and leave such kind words about the care we provide.

“Credit should also go to our amazing group of Care Assistants who work so hard, day in, day out, to ensure the people we support can remain in their own homes.”

This year also saw Caremark Kirklees winning the best large business award at the Caremark national conference, beating off competition from many other similar-sized and larger franchises.

And in June this year, the company held its annual carer of the years awards, with a record 80 carers receiving recognition after being nominated by their customers.