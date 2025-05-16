Honorary Royal Marine wins Excellence in Care Award for work in East Riding

Honorary Royal Marine Rob Lang has been recognised for his work in supporting Marines, NHS staff, and addicts in the East Riding of Yorkshire through mental health issues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He’s won with this year’s Excellence in Care Award from Lincolnshire Freemasons, given to the man who has done the most to make lives better for people in our communities.

Scunthorpe-based Rob, who’s been a Freemason since 2022, was given the award at the Lincolnshire Provincial Grand Lodge meeting in Lincoln, where hundreds were told of his pro bono work over decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob has a degree in psychotherapy, and has used that to build and sustain three self-help groups for addicts in Bridlington, Beverley, and Hornsea; to support more than 150 serving and retired Royal Marines, for which he’s been given honorary membership of 42 Commando; and to support NHS staff who want to, in Rob’s words, ‘vent their anguish’. This year he has helped almost 120 of them.

Rob Lang with his award, a facsimile of the larger one behind him, created to promote Freemasonry through a street art project in Lincoln

The Yorkshire self-help groups have been running for almost 20 years, and were created because of Rob's belief that what needed support was addiction in general, rather than addiction to just one thing, such as alcohol or gambling.