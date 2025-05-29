Hornsea URC in funding success

Eighteen places of worship are celebrating this month after receiving over £95,000 from the Yorkshire Historic Churches Trust (YHCT).

The YHCT is a charity whose objective is to help churches in Yorkshire by offering grants for essential conservation, repairs and maintenance. Through fundraising, donations and membership, the Trust distributes funding to churches and chapels from all Christian denominations and of any age in need of financial assistance to preserve and repair their church.

Funding has been awarded to places of worship from Sheffield to Hawes and Bridlington to Birkby and includes Anglican, Catholic, United Reformed Churches as well as a City Church, part of the Christ Central group of churches.

One of the churches receiving funding is the Grade II listed Hornsea United Reformed Church. Built between 1872-4 in gothic style, a recent inspection of the roof unearthed failures of the pointing at the joints, allowing damp to get in. The church has played host to a number of concerts for the community and is used by all their local schools. The YHCT were delighted to award £5000 towards the repairs, which will ensure the building’s future and continue its work in the local community.

Hornsea URC

Margaret Knapton from Hornsea United Reformed Church said: “This funding from the Yorkshire Historic Churches Trust will make all the difference to us being able to carry out the necessary maintenance work repairs and continue with our mission of being an open and accessible church. On behalf of all who love and care for the church, I am immensely grateful to the Yorkshire Historic Churches Trust.”

Tom Ramsden, Chairman of the YHCT said: “Yorkshire’s places of worship are not only some of the most important examples of our county’s heritage, they also play an increasingly important role in the local communities in which they serve. We were delighted to award this funding to Hornsea URC to assist and enable preventive maintenance to take place, to preserve the sanctity of building and uphold its role as a centre of worship, community engagement, and cultural heritage”.

The YHCT are welcoming applications from places of worship up until 22 August for the next round of grants, due to be awarded in October 2025. Trustees are keen to hear from places of worship looking for funding to keep their church and churchyard well-maintained, to prevent future costly repairs, ensure safety and ultimately preserve history.