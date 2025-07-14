Hospital charity hosts first afternoon tea at historic country house

A Doncaster hospital charity held its first ever afternoon tea fundraiser at an exclusive and historic country house on 6 July.

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) Charity welcomed 80 guests to the stunning grounds of Hodsock Priory.

Hosted as part of the NHS Big Tea, a nationwide tea party celebrating the NHS’s birthday, the event saw a traditional afternoon tea served in the Pavilion to the backdrop of live piano music.

Angela Page, one of the guests at the event, said: “Walking into Hodsock Priory on Sunday was like walking onto the set of Downton Abbey with its beautiful architecture and period furniture.

DBTH Charity Afternoon Tea event at Hodsock Priory

“Temptation was at every turn when the delicate plates of food were served by attentive and professional staff. This was quintessentially British afternoon tea at its best.

“Above and beyond our afternoon of enjoyment was the important fact that this afternoon was to raise much needed funds for our local hospital. Thank you to all concerned.”

One very special guest was Sir Andrew Buchanan, 5th Baronet, the owner of Hodsock Priory.

The event also featured a raffle, with prizes including exquisite floral arrangements from local florists, luxury tea and biscuit hampers and bottles of prosecco and champagne.

As of 2022, Hodsock Priory became a venue only accessible during private functions and guests enjoyed an exclusive opportunity to explore its stunning gardens and elegant interiors.

Hazel Brand, Non-Executive Director at DBTH, who has a special interest in the charity, said: “It was a privilege to attend such a special event in support of our local hospitals. The setting, the atmosphere and the generosity of our guests made it a truly memorable afternoon.”

This afternoon marks the first of what the charity hopes will be many unique, one-of-a-kind fundraising experiences in partnership with Hodsock Priory.

The charity would also like to share their sincere thanks to local florists TC Floral Designs, Rhubarb Flower Studio, Bokay Florist, The Flower Lady 2310, The Gatherer Florist, Flowers By Kay and Flowers by June Borrowdale, for their beautiful floral arrangements as part of the raffle.

Funds raised through events such as this go towards enhancing care and experiences for patients, their families and NHS staff.

To learn more about upcoming fundraising events or how you can support the charity, visit: www.dbthcharity.co.uk.