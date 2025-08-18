Hot weather brings cool chance to win as housebuilder launches regional show home competition
“We have some beautiful, finished homes available at the moment and many buyers find these very helpful when searching for their new home,” said Donna Clark, Sales Director, Miller Homes Teesside. “Being able to take a tour around a finished house style helps bring the spaces to life and allows buyers to envision how they can make each house type work for their lifestyle.”
To enter the Search. See. Settle competition prospective buyers and home viewers simply collect three keywords, write them onto a card (which can be collected from any development) and then deposit the completed card in the designated post box in each sales centre.
“A combination of view and show homes are available at all but one of our developments and our Development Sales Managers will be able to help you to understand which homes to visit that best suit your requirements, all whilst having a little fun to enter our summer competition,” said Donna. “And, with many of these homes also ready to move into, a home move with Miller Homes could happen sooner than you think.”
One lucky winner will receive a £500 gift voucher for the award winning Rockliffe Hall Spa and Hotel near Darlington. Local TikTok influencers Nicola Arnison and Jane Seaton, have also got involved and are filming their tour.
The competition began on 11th August and runs until 5th September, to find out more visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/promo/TS-Search-See-Settle-event
To view all developments, homes and offers currently available visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/locations/north-east-of-england/teesside.aspx