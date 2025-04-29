House builder supports North Yorkshire school with bumper donation

Pupils at a North Yorkshire primary school are enjoying better access to online teaching resources thanks to the generous support of a leading regional property builder.

Adderstone Living has through the Adderstone Foundation - a charity that supports causes in the UK and around the world - partnered with affordable housing provider Karbon Homes and Howie Property Limited.

The move sees the donation of £4,500 worth of new laptops and IT equipment to pupils at East Cowton Primary School, providing eLearning resources from early years foundation stage studies (EYFS) right through to Key Stage 3.

Pupils at the primary school are delighted with new PCs and executive headteacher Kirstie Petch expressed her gratitude to Adderstone Living for its support.

Celebrating the donation to East Cowton Primary School are (l-r) Wilbur Howie, Dan Howie, Thomas Harding, Amy Robinson, Winter Hart, Kirstie Petch, Stephen McCoy and then Millie Blore

She said: "It’s reassuring to know that companies like Adderstone Living, Karbon Homes and Howie Property Ltd are going out of their way to support us and help improve education provision in the local area. Thanks to this contribution we have been able to buy new equipment, which the children and their teachers are already using in the classrooms.”

Alongside the donation to the school Adderstone Living has also donated £500 for a new laptop computer for the East Cowton village hall, which lies at the heart of the community and is a popular meeting place for local people who use it for a variety of activities, clubs and meetings.

Adderstone Living’s managing director Stephen McCoy said: “It’s part of our philosophy to get directly involved in supporting the lives of people in the communities where we build new homes. We are delighted to be able to help in this way. It’s great to know that these new PCs will benefit both the children and local people in different ways.”

The donation from Adderstone Living is its social value commitment from its partnership with Karbon Homes, where it is developing 68 new affordable homes for the housing association in East Cowton - a development that will help to sustain the village’s local economy and services.