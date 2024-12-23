Local housebuilder, Barratt Homes Yorkshire East is supporting a Bridlington community charity with a £500 donation towards its annual Christmas gift drive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local housebuilder, Barratt Homes Yorkshire East is supporting a Bridlington community charity with a £500 donation towards its annual Christmas gift drive.

Based at Crown Community Centre just five minutes from Barratt Homes’ The Sands development in Driffield, the charity has been working tirelessly since 2008 to reach members of the community facing deprivation. The Hinge Team supports residents through times of crisis, giving them resources and support to improve their situation through a greater sense of community spirit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity has been hosting an annual Christmas gift drive throughout the festive season for the last five years, where they callout to the community to donate new or unopened toys and gifts for the less fortunate residents living in the area. All donations are then wrapped and distributed to those in need by The Hinge.

Housebuilder donates funds to Christmas gift drive in Bridlington

As donations are for children and adults, Barratt Homes £500 donation will go towards purchasing toys and gifts for specific age groups that haven’t received enough donations that can be fulfilled by The Hinge.

Speaking on the donation, Leonie Gilbertson, Sales Manager at Barratt Homes’ The Sands development, said: “As a local housebuilder, it’s important to us to contribute to the wellbeing and support of people within the community that we are building.

“The Hinge has been a fantastic amenity for residents around Bridlington for more than 16 years with their Christmas gift drive being one of the most important outreaches to the community throughout the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re so proud to be able to donate to The Hinge to make sure that every member of the families they support receive a gift this Christmas.”

Megan Robinson, Operations Manager for The Hinge, said: “We are extremely grateful to Barratt Homes for their generous donation to The Hinge at our busiest time of the year.

“We engage with a variety of families that need a range of support during difficult times, and we’re so pleased that with donations like Barratt Homes’ that we can give them a Christmas gift each year.”

Barratt Homes’ The Sands development offers a collection of energy-efficient two, three and four bedroom homes which are ideally situated just a short walk from Bridlington’s South Beach. Prices for the homes currently available start from £184,000.

For more information on The Sands, please visit: https://www.barratthomes.co.uk/new-homes/dev-002597-the-sands/