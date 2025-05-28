Housebuilder secures planning to regenerate brownfield land in Calderdale

A major housing development set to transform 15 acres of brownfield land in North Halifax is a step closer following planning approval from Calderdale Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Top 10 UK housebuilder, Keepmoat, has committed to invest more than £50m across two derelict sites in the town, to deliver more than 200 homes as part of the North Halifax Transformation Programme.

The disused sites on Furness Avenue and Turner Avenue South in Illingworth will be transformed by the housebuilder in partnership with a local housing association to create much needed new homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across both Furness Avenue and Turner Avenue South, nearly 200 new homes will be built for both open market sale and affordable rent.

Credit: Halifax site - Keepmoat & Calderdale Council

Nigel Robson, Director of Land & Partnerships at Keepmoat, Yorkshire West, said: “It’s always an exciting time at Keepmoat when we’re able to secure planning to deliver a fantastically designed new development, particularly when it leads to the provision of affordable housing to people who really need it.

“As one of the UK’s leading partnership housebuilders, building strong links with local authorities, communities and housing associations is crucial. We’re working closely

with Calderdale Council and a local housing association to develop the area and provide local people with a great place to live and work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re also committed to supporting the local authority to develop a robust infrastructure and traffic calming measures near the homes and landscaping plans to create wildflower meadows and the planting of native trees, as well as public open spaces for residents to enjoy.”

The sites sit within the Homes England Strategic Place Partnership with West Yorkshire Combined Authority. Master planning for the North Halifax Transformation Programme was partially funded through the Combined Authority and One Public Estate Programme.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Action and Housing, Cllr Scott Patient, said: “The development of land at Furness Avenue and Turner Avenue South not only provides much-needed local housing, it’s also bringing an unused site back into use, complementing the wider investment in the surrounding area, and supporting our priority for thriving towns and places across the borough.

“This investment in north Halifax is just one of many regeneration projects in the area, which also include the completion of work at Mixenden Community Hub and recent transformative work at Beechwood and Sunny Bank parks. We’re pleased to be working with development partners to support investment opportunities in the borough.”