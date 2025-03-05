Housebuilder Supports Catterick School Library Project Ahead of World Book Day

World Book Day is an annual celebration of all things books and stories and is celebrated in schools across the region. Taking place on Thursday 6 March in 2025, award-winning housebuilder Miller Homes had already pledged to support one school’s library project through its bi-annual Community Fund.

“Michael Syddall C of E Primary school close to our Poppy Gardens development at Brough with St Giles, had applied to our last community fund for help to purchase new books and resources for its school and community library ”said Donna Clark, Sales Director, Miller Homes Teesside. “As avid supporters of World Book Day, it seemed a project very close to our hearts and we were delighted to help them achieve their project goals.”

The housebuilder donated £500 to the school who will use the money to purchase new books and resources to provide plenty of opportunities for parents and carers to enjoy reading with their children.

A spokesperson from Michael Syddall C of E Primary School commented; “We are very appreciative of the donation from Miller Homes, and we were pleased to welcome them to school to show them what we have achieved so far.

Michael Sydall School Reception year pupils pictured with Miller homes Margaret Ladsforth (right) and Reception Teacher Miss Kirkpatrick (left) and Teaching Assistant Mrs Grey.

“This is a really important school and community project to enable us to provide new high quality texts to boost children’s interest in reading, support their learning journey and help the local community enjoy reading for pleasure.”

Donna added; “Reading is so important for learning and we hope we can help to instil a love of books and reading from a young age in partnership with this school.”

