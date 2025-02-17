Housebuilder supports West Yorkshire family charity

Local housebuilder Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West has donated £1,500 to PAPYRUS, a national charity that aims to help prevent suicide in young people in the United Kingdom.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PAPYRUS was founded in 1997 by a group of bereaved parents, who had each lost children to suicide. The founding parents shared core beliefs that suicide is preventable, and that those with lived experience of suicide have a valuable and unique contribution to make to the wider conversation around suicide.

The donation was made as part of the Barratt Foundation’s Community Fund Scheme, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ged Flynn, Chief Executive at PAPYRUS, said: “We would like to say a big thank you to Barratt and David Wilson Homes for its generous donation of £1,500 to PAPYRUS, every penny of which will be spent helping to save young lives.

B&DWYW - SGB-18963 - Lindsey from Barratt and David Wilson Homse being shown around Papyrus' Leeds office

“Donations help to pay for potentially life-saving calls, texts and emails to the charity’s confidential HOPELINE247 service, which offers support and advice to young people and anyone who is worried about a young person who may be having thoughts of suicide.

“We believe that many young suicides are preventable and together we can all help to keep our communities suicide safe.”

Gavin Birch, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said: “We’re incredibly proud to support PAPYRUS and the essential work it does across the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope this donation will help the charity continue to provide its brilliant care for the community.”