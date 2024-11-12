Housebuilder Transforms South Yorkshire School’s Garden

Barratt and David Wilson Homes recently completed a project to create a purpose-built sensory garden at Meynell Primary School in Sheffield.

The developer, with support from its sub-contractors, was tasked to transform an unkept garden at the school into a more practical space for the pupils.

The school, which is located close to the developer’s head office in Sheffield, can now offer many new opportunities and activities for its pupils, including a sand pit, sensory play equipment, and planting beds to grow flowers and vegetables.

Vikki Garratt, Headteacher at Meynell Primary School, said: “Meynell Primary School staff and children are delighted with the help and support from Barratt and David Wilson Homes to bring, what has been an unusable space of school, back to life with the ability for the space to be shared and explored with by our children.

BDWS - SGB-5887 - The Barratt and David Wilson Homes team playing in the new sandpit (002)

“The planting beds will allow children to supplement several areas of the curriculum, for example, growing vegetables to use in Year 5’s Design and Technology soup making, Science in Year 1 when growing a variety of flowers and noticing similarities and differences. The garden will also be used by our SEND resource base children, with the sensory elements of touch, smell and sound. We cannot thank Barratt and David Wilson Homes enough.”

Barratt and David Wilson Homes helped celebrate the opening of the new garden by providing coffee, cupcakes and ice-cream to everyone in attendance.

Erica Bell, Technical Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Sheffield, said: “We are so proud of our team and sub-contractors for their hard work on this project. It posed a number of challenges, including having to access the garden through the main school building, but together we managed to overcome everything.

“We’re delighted with the result of the project, and hope all the staff and children at Meynell Primary School will enjoy all the activities and learning experiences the garden offers.”

Barratt and David Wilson Homes Sheffield is building a range of properties at new developments across South Yorkshire, as well as in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Lincolnshire.