Housing developer hosts celebrations in grand opening of new play park in Stockton-on-Tees

Residents of a new Stockton-on-Tees community came together to celebrate the grand opening of a new children’s play park at a housing development in Hartburn.

Niall Innes, Local Councillor for Hartburn Ward and Richard Poole, Chair of Trustees from The Teesside Family Foundation joined Taylor Wimpey staff and residents for a ceremonial ribbon cutting at the new Hartburn Grange play park.

Attendees were able to enjoy an afternoon of free face painting and games and also had the opportunity to feast on sweet treats from a local dessert van.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hartburn Grange play park is designed for 2-6 year olds and includes animal-themed spring riders, as well as a set of swings and a slide.

The local community enjoying the new Hartburn Grange play park

Niall Innes, Local Councillor for Hartburn Ward said: “It was a real honour to attend the opening of the play park facility at the Hartburn Grange Development. It is a brilliant facility that Taylor Wimpey have put in place to encourage our youngsters to enjoy the great outdoors. This facility will greatly complement the additional play facility that is due to be constructed behind the Elmwood Centre.”

Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire recently donated £500 to The Teesside Family foundation to support its charity’s essential services for local people. Its Chair of Trustees, Richard Poole, said: “We are extremely grateful for the generous donation from Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire which will assist with the work we do throughout Teesside. Our charity aims to improve the quality of life of those in need, and we’re looking forward to seeing families in our network make use of the new local park.”