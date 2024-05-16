Housing developer hosts celebrations in grand opening of new play park in Stockton-on-Tees
Niall Innes, Local Councillor for Hartburn Ward and Richard Poole, Chair of Trustees from The Teesside Family Foundation joined Taylor Wimpey staff and residents for a ceremonial ribbon cutting at the new Hartburn Grange play park.
Attendees were able to enjoy an afternoon of free face painting and games and also had the opportunity to feast on sweet treats from a local dessert van.
The Hartburn Grange play park is designed for 2-6 year olds and includes animal-themed spring riders, as well as a set of swings and a slide.
Niall Innes, Local Councillor for Hartburn Ward said: “It was a real honour to attend the opening of the play park facility at the Hartburn Grange Development. It is a brilliant facility that Taylor Wimpey have put in place to encourage our youngsters to enjoy the great outdoors. This facility will greatly complement the additional play facility that is due to be constructed behind the Elmwood Centre.”
Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire recently donated £500 to The Teesside Family foundation to support its charity’s essential services for local people. Its Chair of Trustees, Richard Poole, said: “We are extremely grateful for the generous donation from Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire which will assist with the work we do throughout Teesside. Our charity aims to improve the quality of life of those in need, and we’re looking forward to seeing families in our network make use of the new local park.”
Nicki Hope, Acting Sales Director at Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire said: “There’s something for every little adventurer at the Hartburn Grange play park. It’s a space where children can explore, learn and make memories that will last a lifetime, and we hope it becomes a core part of the community in many years to come.”