Housing provider opens fifth community hub

A fifth community hub for Incommunities’ customers is now open at the Jubilee Centre.

Over the last 12 months, Bradford-based housing provider Incommunities, has opened a total of five hubs in local communities.

The latest community hub opened last week at the Jubilee Centre, in Jermyn Street.

All five community hubs have neighbourhood officers available to offer support and guidance for tenants without an appointment needed. There is also immediate help available at the hubs for any customers who are in crisis.

The hubs mean that customers in Huddersfield, Keighley, Holme Wood, Allerton and the centre of Bradford can speak to Incommunities staff without having to travel to Shipley or making a home appointment.

Lindsey Roche, Head of Neighbourhoods at Incommunities, said: “Customers told us that they wanted access to our services locally within the heart of their communities where they could come and talk to us.

“We listened to their feedback and are so pleased to have opened five community hubs across West Yorkshire with each location chosen with our customers in mind.

“Customers can drop in to their local hub without an appointment and speak to a neighbourhood housing officer as well as the Money Matters team through drop-in sessions.”

The Bradford Central hub opening times are Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays between 11am-1pm.