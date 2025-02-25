How champion motorcyclist James Whitham swapped two-wheels for wings, running his own ‘airport’.

James Whitham is best known for his accolades on two wheels, with multiple victories under his belt, but since his retirement in 2002, he’s taken to the skies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the hosts of biking podcast, Full Chat, James discussed his experience flying planes and what it's like to own an airport.

“This last couple of years we’ve called it Huddersfield International Airport, because we can, you can call it whatever you want,” he joked with the podcast hosts, Iwan Thomas and David Prutton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is actually traditionally know as Crossland Moor Airfield.”

James and his motorbike

“It was their private airfield for their private aeroplanes. My dad bought it in the early 70s, I was brought up here and it’s just pretty much a stretch of about half mile of tarmac with a couple of old rusty sheds and some aeroplanes, and motorbikes and equipment.”

Despite being humble about his airfield, the former British Champion does have flight training.

“I do a little bit of flying, in a really sort of amateurish way but I’m keen, I do like flying - it’s a very similar thing to motorcycling to me,” he revealed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Controlling a mechanical thing is a pleasurable thing for me.”

James on the Full Chat podcast

When it comes to the status of his ‘airport’, he explained; “I actually did fly off to Le Touquet, just to get a coffee and to go over the channel, just for the challenge so we are now calling it Huddersfield International Airport.”

“We’re international because a couple of us have been abroad.”

“We are still down in the books as Crossland,” he added. “We get the odd call from Manchester International Airport and Leeds Bradford International Airport.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I like saying to them, ‘Yes, this is Huddersfield International Airport’, and I’d like to know what they’re thinking.”

James has been asked several times by charities if he can donate memorabilia to auction off but now, he offers flying experiences instead.

“So the first time we did it, I just went on flipping Clipart and got a little aeroplane going with a flame out the back of it and a little parachute going down the other side of the page and said this is a voucher, it entitles you to a flight for two around the Huddersfield area.”

“And nobody said anything.”

“But I thought it was really funny that I put a burning aeroplane on a voucher for a pleasure flight.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He would also discuss why he’s chosen to take on flying after years of sticking to his bikes and running his track racing school.

“If you get into any of these things, not just bikes, there’s lots of sports where you’ve got to go in there knowing what the pitfalls are and to keep yourself safe, you need to understand that there’s an inherent danger,” he said.

“Well, flying’s the same - unless you ride your motorbike properly and you acquire the required sort of skillset then it is a dangerous thing.”

“The same skillset is bikes and aeroplanes."