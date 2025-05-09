How to love yourself no matter what your shape

As Mental Health Awareness Week (12th May) approaches, body dysmorphia and insecurities are at a record high. Social media and AI filtering are contributing to young minds striving for unrealistic and unhealthy body types, while older women are faced with the downturn in plus size representation in film, television and press.

Danielle Broadbent is a confidence coach and body positivity campaigner from Bradford. Previously a size 8, on every diet going for years, she had two children and developed a thyroid problem, seeing her shoot up to a size 16.

After battling with her confidence throughout this period, she took to the screen and appeared in Naked Beach in 2019. The show took her through many positive mindset exercises and she left feeling empowered and completely comfortable in her own skin.

Below, Danielle shares her seven tips and hacks on how you can feel confident every day of the week.

Danielle Broadbent is a body positivity campaigner

(DO) TRY THIS AT HOME

If you see a fit you love on a celebrity, in a shop window or hanging on a rail – find your size and buy it. NEVER try on an outfit in the shop dressing room. The lighting is rubbish, the mirrors are skewwhiff, and you won’t likely have your hair and make-up done the way you would if you wore it out. Take it home, style yourself up and try it on in your own mirror with the right shoes – you’ll feel a million bucks and be able to make a true decision as to whether it suits you, rather than whether you can pull it off. Remember - you can pull off anything with confidence!

FEELINGS COME FIRST

Have you ever noticed how sad stressed people look unhealthy? How things make you feel are so much more important to your joy and happiness than how you (or things) look. Eat those tacos, drink that Pina Colada, wear that dress, dance like nobody is watching. If you are filled with bursting pleasure it will pour out of you and you will look like liquid sunshine!

PRACTICE YOUR POSE

There is nothing more disheartening than a bad photo – we can spend hours dissecting it. Banish any picture worries and practice your pose – in the mirror, in a selfie with timer mode – any way you like! Next time the group picture moment comes out you will be ready, confident and shining bright!

INVEST IN YOUR HAIR

A good hair day is the difference between looking good and feeling amazing. It frames your face, shapes your style and is one size fits all! Be brave and try bold new shades, experiment with wigs and extensions to try out new lengths and get creative with updos… Great hair equals a great day!

UNDERWEAR & OVERSHARE

Decent underwear is underrated, it can make your whole body shape look completely different, as well as making you feel like a goddess! Knickers and bras that don’t fit will create bumps and bulges in every single body type, so make sure you are wearing a perfect fit set – you’ll also feel like a sex god as you parade down the road too!

FAKE IT TIL YOU MAKE IT

This sounds like an obvious one, but actually verbalising how you want to feel (rather than how you actually feel) changes the way your brain fires. Cheerful music, empowering lyrics, confident boss bitch podcasts and mindful meditation – all of these can completely flip your day and turn it into one full of self-worth and confidence.

SCROLL STALK YOURSELF