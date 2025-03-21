How winning Theo Paphitis' SBS is fueling my next chapter

Four weeks ago, I was thrilled to be chosen as a winner of Theo Paphitis’ Small Business Sunday (#SBS), and the excitement hasn’t worn off! The recognition has given me such a boost, not just in visibility, but in confidence, motivation, and momentum for everything I’m working on this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winning SBS has opened so many doors. The surge of support from fellow small business owners, new followers discovering my work, and the opportunity to connect with an inspiring community has been incredible. I'm the creator and illustrator behind Sprocket the Dog and seeing Sprocket adventures reach new audiences has reminded me why I love doing what I do.

The timing couldn’t have been better. As I prepare to launch my first children’s book, create a special collection of ceramics, and release a collection of originals, a collection of oven gloves and aprons this recognition has reinforced my belief that I’m on the right path. Sometimes, running a small creative business can feel like a solitary journey, but this experience has shown me just how many people are cheering me on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the biggest takeaways has been the momentum it’s created. It’s pushed me to step outside my comfort zone, say yes to new opportunities, and share more about my journey. I’ve got so many exciting things in the works, from my in-person class in Scarborough to my upcoming live pet portrait sessions, and I can’t wait to see where this energy takes me next.

Sprocket in Staithes

Thank you to everyone who has supported me, shared my work, and celebrated this milestone with me. If you’re a fellow small business owner, I can’t recommend getting involved with SBS enough—it’s a game-changer!