How winning Theo Paphitis' SBS is fueling my next chapter
Winning SBS has opened so many doors. The surge of support from fellow small business owners, new followers discovering my work, and the opportunity to connect with an inspiring community has been incredible. I'm the creator and illustrator behind Sprocket the Dog and seeing Sprocket adventures reach new audiences has reminded me why I love doing what I do.
The timing couldn’t have been better. As I prepare to launch my first children’s book, create a special collection of ceramics, and release a collection of originals, a collection of oven gloves and aprons this recognition has reinforced my belief that I’m on the right path. Sometimes, running a small creative business can feel like a solitary journey, but this experience has shown me just how many people are cheering me on.
One of the biggest takeaways has been the momentum it’s created. It’s pushed me to step outside my comfort zone, say yes to new opportunities, and share more about my journey. I’ve got so many exciting things in the works, from my in-person class in Scarborough to my upcoming live pet portrait sessions, and I can’t wait to see where this energy takes me next.
Thank you to everyone who has supported me, shared my work, and celebrated this milestone with me. If you’re a fellow small business owner, I can’t recommend getting involved with SBS enough—it’s a game-changer!
Now, back to creating and embracing this incredible adventure! Come and join our journey over on Instagram @sarahwestwood_illustrator