Huddersfield care residents fundraise for mental health charity

Staff and residents at a residential service in Huddersfield participated in a Wear It Green campaign to raise much-needed funds for a charity that supports people struggling with their mental health.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located on Greenhead Road, Gledholt is an enhanced community residential service for adults with learning disabilities, who may have behaviours that challenge and associated complex needs, run by Cygnet Health Care in West Yorkshire.

To celebrate Mental Health Awareness Week last month, the team at Gledholt hosted a Wear it Green Day with staff and residents donning a green getup as part of a fundraiser for the Mental Health Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity focuses solely on preventing poor mental health and the ways to build and protect good mental health.

The fundraising event raised £140 for the Mental Health Foundation.

The Mental Health Foundation, chosen by staff members and residents, campaigns nationally and with local communities to nurture good mental health as well as researching more effective ways to support mental health.

During the fundraiser, the Cygnet Group residential service enjoyed a day of games, which included welly throwing, name the teddy, and hook-a-tin. There was also a tombola, a bake sale and karaoke, all of which saw Gledholt raise £140.

Millie Jackson, Activity Coordinator at the Cygnet Health Care service, said: “We are really proud to have raised money for the Mental Health Foundation. It is a cause very close to the hearts of both our staff and residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The funds we raised are so important as they will allow this amazing charity to carry on with their vital research and delivering programmes across communities in the UK.”

Staff and residents enjoyed a Wear It Green theme for the fundraiser.

To help with the fundraiser, neighbouring Cygnet Health Care site Gledholt Mews and Coach House attended and the two sets of residents quickly got into the community fundraising spirit.

Millie said: “It was lovely that residents from both services were able to mingle and spend time getting to know each other. Our residents spent a considerable amount of time and effort engaging in the fundraiser, which is hugely positive.