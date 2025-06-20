Huddersfield care residents fundraise for mental health charity
Located on Greenhead Road, Gledholt is an enhanced community residential service for adults with learning disabilities, who may have behaviours that challenge and associated complex needs, run by Cygnet Health Care in West Yorkshire.
To celebrate Mental Health Awareness Week last month, the team at Gledholt hosted a Wear it Green Day with staff and residents donning a green getup as part of a fundraiser for the Mental Health Foundation.
The charity focuses solely on preventing poor mental health and the ways to build and protect good mental health.
The Mental Health Foundation, chosen by staff members and residents, campaigns nationally and with local communities to nurture good mental health as well as researching more effective ways to support mental health.
During the fundraiser, the Cygnet Group residential service enjoyed a day of games, which included welly throwing, name the teddy, and hook-a-tin. There was also a tombola, a bake sale and karaoke, all of which saw Gledholt raise £140.
Millie Jackson, Activity Coordinator at the Cygnet Health Care service, said: “We are really proud to have raised money for the Mental Health Foundation. It is a cause very close to the hearts of both our staff and residents.
“The funds we raised are so important as they will allow this amazing charity to carry on with their vital research and delivering programmes across communities in the UK.”
To help with the fundraiser, neighbouring Cygnet Health Care site Gledholt Mews and Coach House attended and the two sets of residents quickly got into the community fundraising spirit.
Millie said: “It was lovely that residents from both services were able to mingle and spend time getting to know each other. Our residents spent a considerable amount of time and effort engaging in the fundraiser, which is hugely positive.
“Some of our residents really came out of their shells and some even performed some karaoke for us all to enjoy. It was amazing to see and a great day had by all for a great cause.”