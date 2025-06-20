Huddersfield care residents fundraise for mental health charity

By Derry Salter
Contributor
Published 20th Jun 2025, 10:42 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2025, 12:56 BST
Staff and residents at a residential service in Huddersfield participated in a Wear It Green campaign to raise much-needed funds for a charity that supports people struggling with their mental health.

Located on Greenhead Road, Gledholt is an enhanced community residential service for adults with learning disabilities, who may have behaviours that challenge and associated complex needs, run by Cygnet Health Care in West Yorkshire.

Most Popular

To celebrate Mental Health Awareness Week last month, the team at Gledholt hosted a Wear it Green Day with staff and residents donning a green getup as part of a fundraiser for the Mental Health Foundation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The charity focuses solely on preventing poor mental health and the ways to build and protect good mental health.

The fundraising event raised £140 for the Mental Health Foundation.placeholder image
The fundraising event raised £140 for the Mental Health Foundation.

The Mental Health Foundation, chosen by staff members and residents, campaigns nationally and with local communities to nurture good mental health as well as researching more effective ways to support mental health.

During the fundraiser, the Cygnet Group residential service enjoyed a day of games, which included welly throwing, name the teddy, and hook-a-tin. There was also a tombola, a bake sale and karaoke, all of which saw Gledholt raise £140.

Millie Jackson, Activity Coordinator at the Cygnet Health Care service, said: “We are really proud to have raised money for the Mental Health Foundation. It is a cause very close to the hearts of both our staff and residents.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The funds we raised are so important as they will allow this amazing charity to carry on with their vital research and delivering programmes across communities in the UK.”

Staff and residents enjoyed a Wear It Green theme for the fundraiser.placeholder image
Staff and residents enjoyed a Wear It Green theme for the fundraiser.

To help with the fundraiser, neighbouring Cygnet Health Care site Gledholt Mews and Coach House attended and the two sets of residents quickly got into the community fundraising spirit.

Millie said: “It was lovely that residents from both services were able to mingle and spend time getting to know each other. Our residents spent a considerable amount of time and effort engaging in the fundraiser, which is hugely positive.

“Some of our residents really came out of their shells and some even performed some karaoke for us all to enjoy. It was amazing to see and a great day had by all for a great cause.”

Related topics:HuddersfieldMental Health Awareness WeekWest Yorkshire
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice