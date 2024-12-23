Huddersfield carer Judith receives national recognition

A care assistant has proved that age is definitely no barrier to success after gaining regional and national recognition for delivering outstanding care.

Judith Taylor was 53 when she left her previous job building circuit boards for an electronics company and wondered if she was “destined for the scrapheap” when it came to finding alternative employment.

But, after caring for her father who developed dementia, she applied to become a professional carer with Huddersfield-based Caremark Kirklees and eight years later and now aged 62, she hasn’t looked back since.

In the space of a month, Judith’s hard work and dedication to supporting her customers has been rewarded twice.

Judith at the Caremark Incredibles awards

She was named Community Home Care Worker of the Year in the inaugural Kirklees Care Awards and then a few weeks later was one of only ten people (from 5,000 people considered) to make the Caremark Incredibles final in London.

Judith was nominated by Fiona Smith, Director of Caremark Kirklees, who said: “Judith has a heart of gold. She takes the time to get to know each of her customers and adjusts her approach every time to encourage independence.

“Whether it’s helping someone with dementia preserve essential life skills – such as making tea, going for a walk, or assisting with dusting during a visit – she continually goes above and beyond. She has even taken home the laundry of a customer whose kitchen was being renovated, simply to ensure their care was uninterrupted.”

Judith said: ‘I was honoured to win the Kirklees Care Award and to make the finals of the Caremark Incredibles, but every single Care Assistant is a winner in my eyes.

“I love working and helping people; it can be a challenge at times, but I wouldn’t swap it for anything.