Huge property in Oxenhope with detached barn and stable block up for sale at £1.4m

An impressive stone-built seven-bedroom detached property with detached barn and stable block near Keighley, has been put for sale with a guide price of £1.4m.Located in the sought-after village of Oxenhope, 2 Upper Isles Farm is a contemporary family home set in an 8.83-acre plot

Located in the sought-after village of Oxenhope, 2 Upper Isles Farm is a contemporary family home set in an 8.83-acre plot. In addition to the main house, the site includes a detached barn and equestrian facilities including a stable block and arena, and 7.65 acres of grazing land.

The property has been fully renovated to a high standard, with quality fixtures and fittings throughout.

For sale - luxury seven bedroom property with equestrian facilities up for sale at £1.4m

2 Upper Isles Farm is marketed by West Yorkshire-based Charnock Bates, a specialist in selling fine, country and period homes.

A solid oak door allows access to a welcoming, open hallway with a central staircase rising to the first floor.

Off the hallway lies the modern dining kitchen boasting a range of handmade units incorporating a central island and breakfast bar. The kitchen is completed by contrasting granite worksurfaces, benefitting from a Belfast sink and Quooker instant hot-water tap, a wine-cooler and integrated appliances.

On the opposite side of the hallway, steps lead down to an impressive, spacious lounge with a Dik Guertz log-burner with a glass surround providing the focal point. French doors lead out from the lounge to a terrace while dual aspect windows allow natural light to flow in the room and offer stunning views over the gardens and countryside beyond.

Equestrian facilities - a stable block and arena are within the 8.83-acre plot

Completing the ground floor accommodation is a utility room, which includes space for a washing machine and dryer, a cloakroom boasting a WC, and a study with built-in office furniture and storage wall.

At first floor level, a spacious landing gives access to five double bedrooms, including the principal bedroom, along with open staircase rising to the second floor.

The property’s principal bedroom showcases exposed oak beams, a walk-in wardrobe and a fully tiled ensuite with underfloor heating and a double walk-in rainfall shower. The dual aspect windows offer stunning views towards Oxenhope village.

Two of the other double bedrooms on the first floor also benefit from ensuites with a double walk-in rainfall shower and panelled jacuzzi bath. The fourth and fifth double bedrooms mirror each other with mezzanine ensuites boasting marble effect tiled flooring with underfloor heating, freestanding rolled-top bath and double walk-in rainfall shower.

Modern dining - 2 Upper Isles Farm boasts a range of handmade units

The final two double bedrooms are located on the second floor. One of the bedrooms has three Velux skylights, allowing ample natural light, and benefits from an ensuite, again with underfloor heating, freestanding rolled-top bath and a double walk-in rainfall shower. The final double room provides useful storage.

Externally, electric gates provide access to the property and a sweeping tarmac driveway offerors off-street parking for up to eight cars. Adjacent lies a generous lawn with rockery containing mature planting and shrubbery with steps leading to a stone flagged terraced offering views of the picturesque scenery.

The detached barn, with power and lighting, is accessed via a separate track off the driveway. Opposite lies a stable block with three-stalls and a storeroom which could be used as a home office. Gates then allow access to a manège, which needs resurfacing. Beyond this lies approximately 7.65 acres of grazing land.

Charnock Bates director, Ben Waites, said: “Upper Isles Farm is truly a special property offering a high specification and modern family home set in peaceful and picturesque surroundings.

Spacious lounge - a Dik Guertz log-burner with a glass surround provides the focal point

“The property is located in a highly regarded rural location which enjoys superb open countryside yet remains close to a range of local amenities.

“We have seen a lot of interest in the property and would urge anyone interested in Upper Isles Farm to contact our office today and book to view this special property and its stunning surroundings.”