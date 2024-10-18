Hull-based fishing company marks 40 years of feeding the world

North Atlantic Fishing Company celebrated its 40th anniversary with a two-day event in Hull last month, showcasing its commitment to sustainable fishing and global food security.

The celebration included vessel tours and a reception dinner, bringing together industry stakeholders, local dignitaries, MPs and officials, crew, their families and community members to commemorate four decades of hard work and success.

The event kicked off at the Port of Hull, where North Atlantic’s vessel, the Frank Bonefaas, was docked for guided tours hosted by the company's fishermen and engineers. The following day, a reception at Hull Marina honoured the individuals and organisations that have worked with the organisation throughout its journey.

North Atlantic has been supplying fish to markets across the world since 1984, providing healthy, nutrient-rich food to the world’s growing population. The company has navigated industry shifts, supported generations of British fishing crew, and championed sustainable practices.

Hull Sea Cadets on board Frank Bonefaas H72 for the celebrations

Attendees at the event included the Lord Lieutenant of East Riding of Yorkshire Mr James Dick OBE, the Vice Lord Lieutentant Mr Christopher Oughtred DL, MA, Karl Turner MP for Hull East, members of Hull Bullnose Heritage Trust, senior staff from the Maritime and Coast Guard agency, Blackpool and Fylde Nautical College, Hull Trinity House Academy and Fleetwood Nautical Campus, as well as Sea Cadets from TS Iron Duke in Hull.

Phil Haslam, Managing Director at North Atlantic Fishing Company, said: "I'm so proud of what we've achieved together over the last 40 years. It was fantastic to bring the Frank Bonefaas to Hull again and host our special guests. The tours allowed us to cement our strong relations with the maritime community and to demonstrate our pride in our ship and crew. It also gave us the opportunity to inform and educate our visitors about the important work we do at the North Atlantic, helping to support global food security by responsibly sourcing fish to feed the world. We're proud to be a local employer, and to be able to dock in Hull, where many of our fishermen live, was brilliant. Here's to many more successful years."

Karl Turner MP for Hull East commented: "It was a pleasure to be invited by North Atlantic to celebrate its 40th anniversary. The fishing industry has always been integral to our rich history here in Hull. We need to ensure the industry continues to thrive as it's vital not just for our region but the UK as a whole. As someone born and raised in Hull, I found it a special experience to meet and chat with the highly experienced fishers. Their stories and dedication to the industry brought home the importance of fishing to our community."

