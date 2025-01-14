Hull care home recognised with Veteran Friendly status
Awarded by the Veteran Friendly Care Home programme, the status acknowledges the efforts of care homes in delivering high standards of care for veterans and those connected to the Armed Forces.
By embracing the principles of the Armed Forces Covenant, the home has demonstrated its dedication to creating a welcoming and supportive environment for veterans and their families.
Terry Peel, CEO of Yorkshire-headquartered social care organisation HICA Group, which owns and manages Elm Tree Court, said: “We are extremely proud of Elm Tree Court for achieving the Veteran Friendly status. This recognition not only reflects our commitment to delivering personalised care but also highlights our dedication to those who have served in the Armed Forces. Being part of the Veteran Friendly Care Home programme allows us to provide tailored support, ensuring that veterans within our homes receive the care and respect they deserve.”
HICA Group’s recognition as Veteran Friendly is an important step for the organisation as it continues to enhance its services for the Armed Forces community. In a region with a long history of military connections, particularly with the nearby British Army’s Leconfield Barracks, the accreditation demonstrates the group’s local contribution to honouring those who have served the nation.
Kerry Moss, Manager at Elm Tree Court, said: “Earning the Veteran Friendly status reflects the commitment and effort of our entire team. We’ve put in place effective practices to create a welcoming environment for veterans and their families. This is only the start, and we’re excited to keep building on our partnership with the Veteran Friendly Framework.”
The award of the VFF status means that residents can expect ongoing support, tailored activities and access to external services specifically designed for the veteran community. Elm Tree Court will also remain active in identifying further improvements and will work towards re-accreditation in three years.