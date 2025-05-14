Hull College and The Warren Join Forces to Empower Hull’s Young People

Two of Hull’s leading youth-focused organisations, Hull College and The Warren, have formalised their commitment to working together through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

This agreement marks a new chapter of collaboration, combining expertise, resources, and a shared passion for creating meaningful opportunities for young people across the region. At the heart of this partnership is a collective mission: to empower, support, and advocate for Hull’s young people, ensuring they have access to education, employment, enrichment, and essential services. By working together, both organisations are committed to removing barriers, amplifying young voices, and ensuring that every young person - regardless of background or circumstance - has the opportunity to thrive.

Hull College, a leading provider of education and skills training in the region, is dedicated to equipping students with the knowledge and experience needed to build successful futures. The Warren, a pioneering youth-led organisation, has been at the forefront of empowering 11-25-year-olds for over four decades, providing essential services ranging from mental health support to employment guidance and creative expression opportunities.

A Commitment to Hull’s Young People

JJ Tatten, CEO of The Warren, and Debra Gray MBE, Principal & CEO of Hull College.

This partnership focuses on delivering lasting impact through key areas, including:

Championing Young People’s Voices: Advocating for policies and initiatives that prioritise the needs of Hull’s youth, ensuring their voices are heard at local and national levels.

Expanding Opportunities: Collaborating on joint funding bids to enhance services and create new opportunities and initiatives that benefit young people across the city.

Developing Shared Professional Development: Creating joint Continuing Professional Development opportunities focused on neurodiversity and supporting young people with additional needs, ensuring staff are equipped to provide the best possible care and guidance.

Collaborating on Research: Conducting joint research projects to better understand the barriers, challenges, and aspirations of Hull’s young people, using evidence-based insights to shape and improve services.

Supporting Care Leavers: Providing tailored guidance and employment pathways to help young people transition smoothly into adulthood.

Enhancing Mental Health and Safeguarding Support: Strengthening access to counselling and emotional well-being services.

Promoting Diversity and Inclusion: Embedding FREDIE principles (Fairness, Respect, Equality, Diversity, Inclusion, and Engagement) across all initiatives.

Strengthening Transition Support: Providing tailored guidance and resources to help young people move between The Warren and Hull College - and vice-versa - ensuring they feel supported and confident at every stage of their journey.

Tackling Youth Unemployment: Offering meaningful placements, skills training, and employment support to those at risk of becoming NEET (Not in Education, Employment, or Training).

The partnership represents a proactive step toward breaking down social and economic barriers that prevent young people from realising their full potential. By combining resources, expertise, and a shared vision, Hull College and The Warren are committed to creating lasting change in the city.

Debra Gray MBE, Principal & CEO of Hull College, said: “At Hull College, we believe in creating opportunities, not just qualifications. This partnership with The Warren aligns perfectly with our mission to equip young people with the skills, confidence, and support they need to succeed. Young people in Hull are resilient, talented, and full of potential. However, too many face challenges that hold them back. By working together with The Warren, we can make a lasting impact and ensure every young person has the support they need to achieve their potential.”

JJ Tatten, CEO of The Warren said: “This partnership with Hull College is an act of solidarity with the young people of our city that recognises their needs and hopes. It is a commitment by us to coordinate our efforts in securing the support and opportunities they deserve and to tackle any barriers that may prevent that from happening. The Warren and Hull College have supported young people for decades, always striving to help them become their best possible selves - but this partnership means we can learn from each other, play to our respective strengths and have a much better chance of achieving the right outcome for many more young people in the years ahead.”