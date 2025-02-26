Hull Crematorium’s Recycling Scheme Raises £10,000 for Baby Loss Charity

A Hull crematorium has raised an incredible £10,000 for Chasing Rainbows Charity, a vital local organisation offering support to families dealing with pregnancy and baby loss.

Haltemprice Crematorium generated the donation through an innovative national metal recycling scheme, which repurposes residual metals such as medical implants with the express consent of families, ensuring proceeds benefit local causes.

The scheme is administered by the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management (ICCM), which oversees the ethical recycling of metals recovered after cremation. Funds raised through the initiative are donated to charities chosen by participating crematoria, supporting vital local services across the UK.

In addition to the £10,000 donation, Haltemprice Crematorium raised a further £77 through a charity raffle held during its annual Christmas service. These extra funds will provide additional support for Chasing Rainbows’ work in the local community.

Chasing Rainbows, founded in May 2019 by Samantha Catanach became a registered charity in April 2020. After personally experiencing five miscarriages, Samantha dedicated herself to helping others navigate the often-overlooked challenges of baby loss. The charity provides crucial peer support, mental health guidance, and a safe space for open conversations, offering specialised help for women and couples experiencing infertility and baby loss.

Samantha Catanach, Founder of Chasing Rainbows Charity, expressed her appreciation, stating: "This generous donation from Haltemprice Crematorium will have a real impact on the lives of those struggling with pregnancy loss. By supporting our work, they are helping to break the silence surrounding baby loss and ensuring no one faces it alone."

Tom Napier, Business Leader at Haltemprice Crematorium, emphasised the importance of community support: “We are incredibly proud to contribute to Chasing Rainbows and to help raise awareness of the challenges faced by those who have experienced baby loss. The work that Samantha and her team do is truly invaluable, and we hope that our support, through both the metal recycling scheme and our Christmas fundraising, will make a meaningful difference to local families. It is heartening to know that these donations will provide comfort, guidance, and a much-needed support network for those who need it most.”