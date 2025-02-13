Hull KR tackles new partnership with Specsavers

Hull KR has announced a new partnership with a team of optical professionals and audio experts, uniting two businesses in a partnership that aims to strengthen community spirit and support for the club's next two seasons.

As the team gears up to the start of the new season, the club has advanced its ties with the City by securing a sponsorship deal with Specsavers and its three stores in the area – Hull, Cottingham and Kingswood-Althorp Road.

The partnership between the club and the opticians will be for two years, with the club showcasing the brand on its iconic red stadium towers. It’s the first time in their history the towers have being branded.

Speaking on the partnership, Hull KR Chief Executive Paul Lakin says: “We are delighted an internationally recognised brand such as Specsavers are joining our partnership family in preparation for the 2025 season.

"We’re looking forward to working with their team, to not only raise awareness of the importance of eye and hearing health across our community, but to engage our hundreds of players at all levels to ensure they take it seriously too.

"We have some exciting initiatives in store for our partnership with Specsavers and I'm sure there will be a few surpises that will catch the eye of our local community and the national audience."

As part of this new sponsorship, Specsavers Hull is ensuring that all Hull KR first-team players are ready for the season by organising eye and ear tests at their Kingswood store, with the first tests having taken place already.

Eye and ear tests are not currently a compulsory requirement for the players pre-reason medicals, but Specsavers is leading the charge as it strives to highlight the importance of regular testing for sports players to ensure optimum performance on the pitch.

Specsavers store director, David Proudfoot, says: "At Specsavers, we are committed to supporting our community and bringing about positive change in whatever way we can, and Hull is a city filled with local businesses and initiatives that embody this.

"Hull KR aligns with our commitment to promoting healthy and active living and offers a secure and inclusive environment for the community, and we’re excited to support them as they grow from strength to strength over the next season.

"We’re delighted to have supported the team with their pre-season medical checks, as your eye and ear health is critical for playing any type of team sport, and we believe this should be a fundamental part of medical checks across all sporting activities.

"We can’t wait to see what Hull KR achieves this year, and the full Specsavers team will be cheering them on from the sidelines."

Hull KR plays every home game at Sewell Group Craven Park, Hull, where spectators can see the Specsavers Hull stores across from the stadium.

For more information or to book an appointment visit the Specsavers website.