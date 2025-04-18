Hull named sixth in UK cities with the most bike commuters, according to study
A new study by Cartridge Save set out to uncover just that. They analysed over 100 towns and cities across the UK to find out where cycling is truly taking off as a mainstream mode of commuting.
The rankings were built using the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), specifically looking at the percentage of employed individuals in England and Wales who listed cycling as their main way of getting to work.
To give a full UK picture, comparable figures for Scotland and Northern Ireland were pulled from their respective national statistics bodies, Scottish Government Statistics and NISRA, and combined to form a final league table of the country’s biggest bike-commuting hotspots.
Hull may be better known for its maritime heritage, but it’s also carving out a name for itself in the world of commuting, ranking in sixth place. With 3.06% of residents cycling to work, the city is proving that bike culture isn’t just for the big-name university towns. With flat terrain and an evolving bike infrastructure, Hull’s on the up.
Edinburgh (10.00%) and Cambridge (8.13%) take first and second, both known for their progressive transport policies and infrastructure. Glasgow ranks third at 6.00%, showing how big cities can make cycling work. Oxford, with 4.77%, and York, with 3.45%, reflect the cycling culture embedded in historic, student-driven cities.
Gosport is seventh with 2.97%, a standout for its modest size. Norwich (2.81%), Bristol (2.64%) and Portsmouth (2.47%) follow closely behind. Together, these cities demonstrate that from coastal towns to creative hubs, cycling is becoming a key part of how we commute.
Not every city is in love with the idea of cycling just yet. At the other end of the table, Brentwood in Essex ranks lowest, with just 0.23% of commuters travelling by bike. Also among the least bike-friendly cities are Bradford (0.28%), Blackburn (0.29%), and Barnsley (0.30%) – areas that could potentially benefit from improved infrastructure and cycling awareness.
Others joining the bottom ten include Durham (0.31%), Oldham (0.31%), Rotherham (0.34%), Bolton (0.36%), Rochdale (0.36%), and Dudley (0.39%). Whether it's down to geography, lack of investment, or just cultural preferences, these towns and cities have some catching up to do when it comes to pedal-powered commuting.
Top 10 list of UK cities with the most bike commuters:
|Rank
|City
|Cycling to Work (%)
|1
|City of Edinburgh
|10.00%
|2
|Cambridge
|8.13%
|3
|Glasgow City
|6.00%
|4
|Oxford
|4.77%
|5
|York
|3.45%
|6
|Kingston upon Hull
|3.06%
|7
|Gosport
|2.97%
|8
|Norwich
|2.81%
|9
|Bristol
|2.64%
|10
|Portsmouth
|2.47%