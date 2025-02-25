Hull pupils named amongst cast of balletLORENT's Snow White

Ten students will appear at Hull New Theatre show this April

Ten children from a Hull primary school are set to join the professional cast of an enchanting production of classic fairytale Snow White

The Years 2 and 3 pupils from Oldfleet Primary School will take to the stage at Hull New Theatre on Friday 4 and Saturday 5 April 2025, alongside balletLORENT's own dancers. The show, which is suitable for ages 5+, is the first date of a nationwide tour.

The pupils were selected for their enthusiasm and spirit following a workshop at the Bradford Avenue school led by balletLORENT dancers. All the young performers are aged between six and eight and they will appear in two scenes.

Snow White is at Hull New Theatre 4 & 5 April 2025

The Hull show is part of a national tour of the Brothers Grimm favourite, however the pupils will not be leaving their studies behind to go on the road. balletLORENT will find a new ‘young cast’ in every location.

With narration by award-winning actor Lindsey Duncan – recently seen on screen in Apple TV’s The Morning Show - and music by Dr Who composer Murray Gold, the children will be part of an impressive line-up of talent.

They were selected to join the cast following a workshop staged by balletLORENT at Oldfleet Primary, which was organised by teacher Kerry Garner.

She said: “The children all really enjoyed the workshops. None of them had previously attended any dance, drama or gymnastics clubs, and we’re so proud of all of them for taking part, embracing the opportunity to be creative and using their imaginations.

balletLORENT's Snow White is touring this Spring

“We’re all very excited to see the children perform up on the stage in Snow White with the rest of the cast. The memories will stay with them for a very long time.”

Keen footballers Andrei and Leo, both eight, are looking forward to swapping the pitch for the stage for the first time.

Andrei said: “I’m a little bit nervous about being in the show but also excited. I have never done anything like this before and I am very proud of myself.”

Leo agreed with his friend, adding: “I am really excited and I feel so proud of myself because I was chosen.”

Oldfleet Primary pupils Back row Leo, Vanessa, Diamond, Noah and Andrei Back row L to R: Dami, Dominic, Sofia and Lexi

Six-year-old Dami enjoyed the moves she learned in the workshops and is keen to try them out with the professional cast. “I cannot wait to dance on the stage with the dancers,” she said.

“I really enjoyed pretending to be an animal when we did the workshop. My favourite part was the celebration dance at the end.”

Sofia, eight, is looking forward to performing for her family. She said: “My mum is really proud of me and she is excited to see me dance on the stage at Hull New Theatre.”

James MacGillivray, education & projects manager, balletLORENT said: "For many children, taking part in a professional stage production is a unique and transformative experience. It not only builds their confidence and creativity but also enhances their ability to collaborate, communicate, and express themselves in new ways.

"Schools benefit immensely too from our young cast initiative, as these workshops enrich their arts provision and inspire both students and teachers alike."Suitable for ages 5+, balletLORENT’s dance theatre version of Snow White retains all the classic elements of the original Brothers Grimm tale, which has been familiar to story lovers for over two centuries.

The show is a significant reworking of balletLORENT's 2015/16 Snow White, which delighted audiences around the country and received glowing reviews.

Directed by balletLORENT founder Liv Lorent, the Oldfleet Primary children will join a professional cast featuring performers of all ages. Sixty-one year old balletLORENT regular Caroline Reece plays the Queen whilst her King, Geoff Hopson, 54, came out of dance retirement especially for the production.

balletLORENT's Snow WhiteFriday 4 (6.30pm) and Saturday 5 (2pm) April 2025Hull New Theatre, Kingston Square HU1 3HF