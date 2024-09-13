Hull Trains and Hull Truck Theatre celebrate five years of successful partnership with new show

Pioneering open access operator Hull Trains is proud to be partnering with the Hull Truck Theatre for a fifth year, to deliver a magical festive theatre experience for families in Hull and East Yorkshire with The Borrowers (Friday 29 November 2024 – Saturday 4 January 2025).

The community-focused business has previously successfully supported Hull Truck Theatre with their last four consecutive live Christmas shows, including Peter Pan (2019), The Railway Children (2021) the Box-Office smash hit, A Christmas Carol (2022), and Pinocchio (2023).

Both organisations are proud ambassadors for the city, employing and engaging with residents and visitors alike. Sharing a passion for community outreach and a commitment to a forward-thinking and innovative green agenda, the synergy between the two organisations is clear.

Exploring themes of adventure, friendship and the joy of love and togetherness, this delightful adaptation of The Borrowers is set against a backdrop of Christmas in East Yorkshire during the 1940’s Blitz.

Louise Mendham, Service Delivery Director at Hull Trains, said: “We are thrilled to be back on board for a fifth year in our partnership of the production of The Borrowers at Hull Truck Theatre this Christmas. It's sure to be an enchanting show for all the family, as audiences are introduced to a magical, hidden world.

“At Hull Trains we’re passionate about supporting arts and culture in the communities on our route from Beverley to London. In addition to our support for The Borrowers, we’re proud partners with the hugely successful Hull Pride and Hull Comedy Festival. We've also offered free travel to customers for the very popular music festival - Humber Street Sesh."

In the spirit of actively reducing environmental impact and encouraging audiences to do the same, the partnership will once again be offering audiences an exciting green travel incentive.

Attendees can get a free ice cream at any performance between 29 November – 4 January if they can show a valid rail ticket. The scheme was successfully piloted in 2023 with Pinocchioand is something both organisations are keen to build on for 2024.

Mark Babych, Artistic Director at Hull Truck Theatre, said: “We’re thrilled to once again be working with Hull Trains to premiere our new adaptation of Charles Way’s version of this classic family adventure. With live music and songs, a spectacular set and costume design and magical puppetry, it’s the perfect alternative to pantomime for all audiences this Christmas.