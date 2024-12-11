Hull Trains brings the magic of Hull Truck Theatre to customers with special onboard performance

The pioneering open access operator Hull Trains has teamed up with Hull Truck Theatre to give a group of schoolchildren a magical, unforgettable onboard performance by the cast of The Borrowers.

Some of the talented performers behind the show, which is showing at the theatre until January 4, 2025, jumped on board in full character to perform a special festive song for eight excited children and their teachers from Brough Primary School.

The surprise performance was to celebrate the fifth year that the community-focussed operator has partnered with the popular Hull cultural venue – previously supporting shows including Peter Pan and festive favourite, A Christmas Carol.

This year’s show, The Borrowers, is set to once again be Box Office smash hit. Exploring themes of adventure, friendship and the joy of love and togetherness, the delightful production is set against a backdrop of Christmas in East Yorkshire during the 1940s Blitz.

To mark five years since the partnership begun, the team from the theatre also gave away special golden tickets to the show for some lucky customers travelling on the service.

Louise Mendham, Service Delivery Director at Hull Trains, said: “We’re thrilled that the fabulous cast from the Hull Truck Theatre could bring some festive magic to our customers and specially invited guests from Brough Primary School! It’s our fifth year in partnership with the Hull Truck Theatre and if this onboard performance is anything to go by, The Borrowers is sure to be an enchanting show for all the family.

“At Hull Trains we’re passionate about supporting arts and culture in the communities on our route from Beverley to London. In addition to our support for The Borrowers, we’re proud partners with the hugely successful Hull Pride and Hull Comedy Festival. We’ve also offered free travel to customers for the very popular music festival – Humber Street Sesh.”

Mark Babych, Artistic Director at Hull Truck Theatre, said: “It’s great to be supported by Hull Trains to bring to life another magical festive production to audiences in Hull and beyond. It’s always a joy to work with Hull Trains – building on our shared values of community and sustainability. We’ll once again be offering the rail travel incentive for audiences travelling to see The Borrowers via rail. Everyone who shares a valid ticket at point of purchase will be able to buy an ice cream during the interval for just £1.”

