Hull Trains helps inspirational group of veterans travel to London to remember those who served

The pioneering open access operator Hull Trains has supported a group of veterans wishing to travel to London to place special wreaths at the London King’s Cross War Memorial.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Veterans Martin Chadburn and Roy Minter from the charity Hull 4 Heroes were amongst those who made the memorable trip. They were accompanied by Diane Harrison, the mother of a serving soldier who was killed in a car accident last year.

Hull Trains is among the train companies who are supporting veterans to provide them with free rail travel across the country this year, as they attend Services of Remembrance. Details of the travel arrangements are available on the Rail Delivery Group website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group were accompanied by Dave Kildea, Simulator Manager at Hull Trains. Dave previously served in the RAF as a helicopter technician, flight engineer and warrant officer. He said: “At Hull Trains we’re proud to be an active supporter of Remembrance and Armistice activities, as we come together to remember those who sacrificed their lives for their country.

The group paying their respects in London

“It was an honour to spend the day with such inspirational company as we placed wreaths at the London King’s Cross War Memorial, which is dedicated to employees of The Great Northern Railway who lost their lives during the First World War. As an RAF veteran myself, this was a very gratifying experience.”

Helen Skinner from Hull 4 Heroes, said: “As you’d imagine, this is a significant time of year for our veterans as we remember those lost in conflict. Being able to place wreaths at such an iconic location in London was a very special opportunity.

“We’d like to thank our partners at Hull Trains for arranging the day. As a charity, money is precious, so this gesture was gratefully appreciated by our veterans.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The community-focused business also sent poppy seller Denis Scaife, who has been raising money for The Royal British Legion on board Hull Trains services along the East Coast Main Line for nine years.

Denis has been selling poppies on board for nine years

For Denis, this was a day he’ll always remember: “Hull Trains have supported myself and The Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal Poppy Express for many years and it’s always a pleasure to sell poppies to the friendly customers on board.