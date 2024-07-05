Hull Trains marks fourth year supporting city’s Pride celebrations

Hull Trains is proud to be supporting the city’s iconic Pride celebrations on Saturday 27th July, as Hull is transformed into a rainbow of colour.

It’s the fourth time the popular open access operator has partnered with the event, with their iconic heart logo set to be seen across the festival throughout the day.

Hosts of the region’s biggest LGBT+ Pride celebration will include drag queen Margarita and Ash Palmisciano – one of the stars of ITV’s Emmerdale. More headliners will be announced in the next few weeks.

The festival is spread across a number of areas including Queen Victoria Square and Zebedee’s Yard.

Crowds at a previous Pride in Hull parade

Over 100,000 people attended the event last year, which brought more than £1.5m to the local economy.

Martijn Gilbert, Managing Director at Hull Trains, said: “We’re delighted to be continuing our involvement with Pride in Hull. We’re passionate about local communities and days like this shine a light on what a brilliant place the city is.

“It’s encouraging to see events like this one growing year on year. The day is all about diversity and inclusivity, values that are part of the fabric of Hull Trains. We hope everyone has a brilliant day.”

Andy Train, Chair of Pride in Hull, said: “We are super excited and thankful for the support of Hull Trains for this year’s Pride in Hull. As we travel, we’re reminded of the connections we make in life and how difficult it still is for some folks to live their lives.

“Being able to be your true authentic self is very important and this year we give our trans family, friends and siblings the platform to discuss issues affecting them.

“We wish all those travelling or working on Hull Trains a safe, enjoyable and inclusive journey!”