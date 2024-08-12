Hull Trains score exciting new partnership with Hull City

Popular open access operator Hull Trains is pleased to announce a new partnership with Hull City, ahead of the new EFL Championship 2024 season, which kicked off at the MKM Stadium in Hull on Saturday August 10, with the visit of Bristol City.

The partnership with Hull City for the 2024/25 season is in addition to existing relationships with the city’s two major Rugby League teams, Hull FC and Hull KR. It also forms a key part of the rail operator’s dedication to supporting local teams and organisations and is an excellent opportunity to help drive further interest in the city and build a strong association with another major sports team.

As part of the new partnership, Hull Trains branding will appear on the club’s social media, at the stadium and on match day collateral. The new partnership will raise awareness of rail travel for supporters at Hull City’s matches in London and the South whilst also providing a regular direct link home for the clubs London fanbase.

Louise Mendham, Service Delivery Director at Hull Trains, explains: “We’re absolutely delighted to announce our exciting new partnership with Hull City. It’s a real community club and that ties in perfectly with who we are at Hull Trains. Just like the rugby, football is a fundamental part of the Hull identity, we’re looking forward to working together to further raise the profile of both brands. We'll no doubt be bringing plenty of fans to the games and we’re optimistic about what the team can deliver on the pitch too!”

Claire Burton, Partnerships and Hospitality Manager at Hull City was also delighted with the new partnership, saying: “We’re thrilled to have Hull Trains on board with us! We are proud of our connection to local business and Hull Trains are a pillar of that community. We’re confident that this is going to be an exciting season and we’re very grateful for the support from the Hull Trains team!”