Hull Trains takes industry veteran on special train down memory lane as part of Railway 200 celebrations

The popular open access operator Hull Trains has brought a series of legendary transport films to a new generation, as part of celebrations for the 200th anniversary of the birth of the modern railways.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team have worked with 77-year-old Barry Coward to create a special video celebrating the proud heritage of rail in the region. Barry was the archivist of the British Transport Films – a unit established in 1949 to encourage people to use public transport.

During his journey from Retford to Hull onboard Hull Trains, Barry recalled iconic films which were first shown at the Dorchester Theatre in Hull. He also visited the local docks in Hull, which were featured in one of the films - ‘Berth 24’ in 1950.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trip marked the first time in more than a decade that Barry had been to the popular East Yorkshire city that Hull Trains connects with destinations including Selby, Doncaster, Grantham and London.

Barry was the archivist of the British Transport Films – a unit established in 1949 to encourage people to use public transport.

Barry is an active member of the North Notts and Lincs Community Rail Partnership and regularly travels with the operator from Retford. He loved sharing his memories and educating viewers about the films.

Barry, said: “I’d like to thank Hull Trains for giving me the opportunity to talk about the films which are a true part of the history of British transport. The 200th anniversary of the birth of the modern railways feels like the perfect time to tell a new generation all about them.

“It’s been many years since I’ve had the opportunity to visit Hull and I was really impressed with how the city has evolved. Taking a stroll around the port was a particular highlight for me, as it’s one of the key locations featured in the films that I archived.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise Mendham, Service Delivery Director at Hull Trains, said: “We were delighted to welcome Barry onboard to make a special video as part of our celebrations for Railway 200. Whilst we’re a forward-thinking operator, we believe it’s important to recognise and reflect on the rich heritage of both our home city and the railway industry.

The operator took Barry on his first trip to Hull for more than a decade

“It was brilliant to see the iconic Port of Hull featured in one of the British Transport Films that Barry speaks about in the video. It remains a key part of Hull, a city that’s going from strength to strength, supported by our daily services connecting along the East Coast Main Line. We’re proud to champion local people, collaborate with many great organisations and represent Hull across the country.”