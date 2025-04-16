Hull Trains teams up with local rugby clubs to give young fans an unforgettable onboard experience

Pioneering open access operator Hull Trains has joined forces with local Rugby Super League sides Hull FC and Hull KR, ahead of the forthcoming Good Friday Hull Derby, to deliver an inspiring Q&A session for local children onboard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a long-term partner of both sides, the Hull Trains team was keen to work with them to provide an unforgettable experience and give young people an opportunity to meet their rugby heroes.

During the journey from Hull to Selby, the players also surprised the VIP guests from Hull Children’s University with tickets for the iconic derby at the MKM Stadium on Friday 18th April. Tickets to the derby between the two sides recently sold out in a record time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recently awarded with the prestigious Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion title at the Spotlight Rail Awards, Hull Trains is proud to champion initiatives that empower and uplift the local community. During the experience, children from a range of backgrounds got the chance to ask the players about their journeys in sport, and even their favourite spot in Hull to visit!

Players from Hull FC and Hull KR chatted to young people onboard and hosted a special Q&A

Hull and East Yorkshire (HEY) Children’s University is a charity dedicated to ensuring every child has access to the opportunities they deserve, regardless of their background. By opening doors to new experiences, the charity helps children expand their horizons and dream no matter their circumstances.

Louise Mendham, Service Delivery Director at Hull Trains, said: “We’re deeply committed to supporting the communities we serve and this event was a great way for us to do that. We’re long-term partners with Hull KR and Hull FC and are always keen to work with them on community initiatives. We're passionate about inspiring the next generation and seeing the children’s enthusiasm and curiosity reinforces why we do things like this. We want to wish both clubs all the best for the rest of the season.”

Jessica Gibson, Director of Operations at Hull Children’s University, said: “This has been a wonderful opportunity for the children to meet their heroes and find out what makes them tick! I’d like to thank the Hull Trains team and both rugby clubs for being so welcoming. The tickets to the upcoming derby will be a real treat for these deserving young people too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Lakin, Chief Executive at Hull KR, said: “We were delighted to work with our partners, Hull Trains in making this experience a special occasion for young Robins to spend quality time with their heroes. We’re looking forward to continuing to collaborate with Hull Trains on more exciting experiences within our community in the future.”

A young rugby fan meets one of his favourite Hull FC players

Richie Myler, Chief Executive at Hull FC, said: “We loved teaming up with club partners Hull Trains to offer this incredible opportunity to some of our young fans, who are the future of our fanbase ‘The Faithful’. We can’t wait to welcome each and every one of them to the MKM Stadium on Good Friday, on what we hope will be a Great Friday for the Black & Whites. Our partnership with Hull Trains is one of our most fruitful and rewarding thanks to opportunities like this, and we look forward for the partnership continuing to grow even more over the coming years.”