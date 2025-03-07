Hull Trains teams up with TV star to showcase best attractions across Yorkshire for English Tourism Week

The pioneering open access operator Hull Trains has announced exciting plans to celebrate English Tourism Week by teaming up with a popular TV star for a special video series.

The operator is sending Jack Marriner-Brown to some of the best attractions that customers can travel to on its route, with social media followers being asked for their suggestions of where he should visit. Jack, who recently featured on a well-known reality TV show, will then catch the train to his favourite suggestions and experience a day out there.

English Tourism Week (14th-23rd March) highlights the economic and cultural importance of tourism, encouraging people to explore and enjoy destinations across the country. The video series is part of an ongoing commitment by the company to support the communities it serves and make it easier for people to discover some of the region’s fun attractions.

Hull Trains connects destinations including Beverley, Hull, Doncaster, Selby and Grantham with London King’s Cross. The operator regularly shines a light on the communities it’s proudly part of, including recently sending hundreds of volunteers to London to celebrate Yorkshire Day and spread the word about why people should visit the area.

The company has also supported a range of events, from teaming up with Hull Comedy Festival to create a special onboard comedy club to welcoming the Selby mental health charity The Big Communitea onboard to spread their message about the work they do.

Jack Marriner-Brown said he’s delighted to be working with Hull Trains: “As a proud Yorkshireman and regular Hull Trains customer, I’m thrilled to be exploring and sharing some of the amazing places our region has to offer. Yorkshire is full of hidden gems, fantastic events, and brilliant local businesses, and I can’t wait to showcase some of those. Hull Trains makes it so easy to get around and I’m excited to highlight just how much there is to discover right on our doorstep.”