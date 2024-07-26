Hull Trains to offer free local travel for city's biggest independent music festival

Hull Trains is proud to be supporting Hull’s biggest independent music festival, Humber Street Sesh, for a fifth time.

For those planning to attend the festival, the popular open access operator is providing free travel between Doncaster and Hull - with stops at Selby, Howden and Brough also included as part of the deal.

The award-winning event attracts thousands of music lovers to the city, showcasing more than 100 acts and providing a real opportunity for new artists to break through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Popular band bdrmm are headlining this year, with Hull hip-hop star Marx and the ‘South Yorkshire Springsteen’ Sam Scherdel among those performing on the iconic Hull Trains Dead Bod Stage. The stage symbolises Hull’s fishing heritage, featuring an eclectic mix of local acts.

Lou Mendham and Dave Mays

Festival goers will simply need to use their wristband or ticket to get to the event with Hull Trains on Saturday August 3 and the morning southbound services on Sunday August 4.

All festival goers need to do is speak to a member of the on-board team and show them their Humber Street Sesh wristband or ticket to validate the free travel.

Lou Mendham, Service Delivery Director at Hull Trains, said: “We’re thrilled to be supporting this brilliant event for a fifth year. We’re passionate about being an active part of the local communities that we serve and it’s great to see the Humber Street Sesh going from strength to strength every year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our offer of free travel for those heading to the festival is our way of supporting the team in making it an even greener event. Rail travel is the greenest mode of long-distance transport, with just one train removing hundreds of cars from the road. Travelling with Hull Trains can save more than 90% in CO2 compared to driving the equivalent journey.”

Humber Street Sesh and Hull Trains are both members of the Oh Yes! Net Zero campaign, an organisation that is committed to driving down carbon emissions in the local area. All members make a pledge to reduce carbon emissions.

Dave Mays, Festival Director, said: “We are so grateful to Hull Trains for supporting our aims to cut the event’s carbon emissions by putting on free travel to the festival.

“As fellow Oh Yes! Net Zero campaign members, we do our best to make the event as sustainable as possible. We are also proud to have their support for the Hull Trains Dead Bod stage which provides a platform for some of the most exciting new bands in the region alongside some regional bit hitters.”

Find out more about the festival and purchase tickets here.