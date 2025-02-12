Hull University leading the way in the AI revolution

AI course enrollments have surged by an impressive 453% over the past five years, and the University of Hull is at the forefront of this growing trend, study reveals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A recent study by laptop and tech retailer, Currys, took a deep dive into university admissions data to discover how the developments in AI has impacted course uptakes in the UK. The data showed that AI course enrolments have increased by 453% in 2022/2023 compared to 2017/2018.

When looking at where in the country the most people are enrolling to study AI courses it seems that The University of Hull is the ahead of the curve, with 690 enrolments in Artificial Intelligence courses. This is followed by the University of Edinburgh with 405 and the University of Bradford with 325.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top 10 UK Universities for AI course enrolments

63% of students believe that AI has improved their chances of succeeding in their chosen career

The University of Hull - 690 The University of Edinburgh - 405 The University of Bradford - 325 The University of Bath - 320 The University of Surrey - 280 The University of Liverpool - 270 Imperial College of Science, Technology and Medicine - 255 The University of Sheffield - 240 The University of Sussex - 215 Loughborough University - 210

More accessible than ever

As well as the rapid uptake in AI across the world, it could also be the fact that AI courses are more accessible. In 2017/2018 only 29 universities out of 291 analysed had enrolments into an artificial intelligence course (previously (I4) Artificial Intelligence). But in 2022/2023 there were 84 universities with enrolments into the same course (now 11-01-05 Artificial intelligence). This nearly three times the number of universities 5 years ago.

To support this analysis, Currys also conducted a survey of 1000 students and recent graduates to understand their relationship with AI. Of those asked, it was found that over 3 in 10 students say that the prospect of AI taking over has influenced their chosen career path. And despite numerous articles stating which jobs are in danger due to this take over, 63% actually believe that AI has improved their chances of succeeding in their chosen career.

Nearly 4 in 10 students’ choice of course was influenced by AI

The same survey found that 37% of students and graduates were influenced by the popularity of AI when choosing which course to study. This mindset is reflected in the courses which have experienced a boost to enrolments over the past 5 years.

Information Technology saw the greatest rise, with a 3514% increase in course enrolments in 22/23 compared to 17/18. Similarly, Business Computing admissions rose by 2384% and Software Engineering by 265%, it can be argued that all these courses present the opportunity to go into roles which are supported by AI, instead of endangered by it. Jobs that are likely to fall into this category are machine learning engineers, AI software developers, or robotic process automation (RPA) engineers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a similar vein, there are courses which has experienced a decrease in interest, potentially also due to the rise in AI. “Language and area studies” has seen a 20% decrease in students taking this subject. AI has made translation and language processing more accessible and automated, reducing the demand for traditional roles in translation and interpretation.

“Education and teaching” enrolments have decreased by 11%, likely thanks to AI-driven learning platforms and virtual instructors that are reshaping education, automating some teaching tasks and potentially reducing demand for certain educational roles, particularly in early instruction and tutoring. As a result, students may feel less inclined to pursue teaching careers.

Enrolments into “Media, Journalism, and Communications” has decreased by 7%, although not an earth-shattering figure, AI-generated content, such as automated news summaries and even full articles, challenges the traditional roles of journalists and content creators. This may lead students to feel uncertain about job security in these areas, impacting enrolment.